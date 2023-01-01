Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

94,736 KM

Details Description

$74,525

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$74,525

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ 4x4 | CREW | 8FT BOX | LEATHER | RMT START

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ 4x4 | CREW | 8FT BOX | LEATHER | RMT START

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 10536492
  2. 10536492
  3. 10536492
  4. 10536492
  5. 10536492
  6. 10536492
  7. 10536492
  8. 10536492
  9. 10536492
  10. 10536492
  11. 10536492
  12. 10536492
  13. 10536492
  14. 10536492
  15. 10536492
  16. 10536492
  17. 10536492
  18. 10536492
  19. 10536492
  20. 10536492
  21. 10536492
  22. 10536492
  23. 10536492
  24. 10536492
  25. 10536492
  26. 10536492
  27. 10536492
  28. 10536492
  29. 10536492
  30. 10536492
  31. 10536492
  32. 10536492
  33. 10536492
  34. 10536492
Contact Seller

$74,525

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
94,736KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10536492
  • Stock #: 231363
  • VIN: 1GC4YPE72NF300717

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 94,736 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4 CREWCAB LTZ W/ 8-FOOT BOX, LEATHER, REMOTE START, TOW PACKAGE W/ INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, 14,500LB TOW CAPACITY, 18-IN ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL AND APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO! Backup camera w/ hitch view, power extending & folding tow mirrors, power seats w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, bed AC outlet, box steps, bedliner, electronic transfer case, auto headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, auto dimming rearview mirror, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2014 Jeep Wrangler U...
 101,142 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Volvo XC90 T6 R...
 119,023 KM
$39,958 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Sierra 1500...
 50,797 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory