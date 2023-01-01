$74,525+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LTZ 4x4 | CREW | 8FT BOX | LEATHER | RMT START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$74,525
- Listing ID: 10536492
- Stock #: 231363
- VIN: 1GC4YPE72NF300717
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 94,736 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4 CREWCAB LTZ W/ 8-FOOT BOX, LEATHER, REMOTE START, TOW PACKAGE W/ INTEGRATED TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER, 14,500LB TOW CAPACITY, 18-IN ALLOYS, HEATED SEATS & STEERING WHEEL AND APPLE CARPLAY/ANDROID AUTO! Backup camera w/ hitch view, power extending & folding tow mirrors, power seats w/ driver memory, dual-zone climate control, bed AC outlet, box steps, bedliner, electronic transfer case, auto headlights, keyless entry w/ push start, auto dimming rearview mirror, cruise control and Sirius XM!
