$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Escape
SEL AWD | 250HP | STELTH | HTD SEATS | PANO ROOF
2022 Ford Escape
SEL AWD | 250HP | STELTH | HTD SEATS | PANO ROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,914 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 51,000KMS!! LOADED SEL ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 250HP 2.0L ECOBOOST W/ STELTH PACKAGE!! Leather-trimmed suede seats, panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, premium 19-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, navigation, remote start, adaptive cruise control, speed sign recognition, lane departure warning, pre-collision system, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, wireless charger, tow hitch receiver, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500