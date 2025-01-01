Menu
ONLY 51,000KMS!! LOADED SEL ALL-WHEEL DRIVE 250HP 2.0L ECOBOOST W/ STELTH PACKAGE!! Leather-trimmed suede seats, panoramic sunroof, heated seats & steering, premium 19-inch alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, navigation, remote start, adaptive cruise control, speed sign recognition, lane departure warning, pre-collision system, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, backup camera w/ rear park sensors, wireless charger, tow hitch receiver, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power liftgate, full power group incl. power seat w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2022 Ford Escape

50,914 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Escape

SEL AWD | 250HP | STELTH | HTD SEATS | PANO ROOF

13115414

2022 Ford Escape

SEL AWD | 250HP | STELTH | HTD SEATS | PANO ROOF

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,914KM
VIN 1FMCU9H91NUA76590

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,914 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2022 Ford Escape