$67,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer
ST
Location
Barrhaven Ford
555 Dealership Drive, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-1555
$67,999
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Perforated-Leather-Trimmed - Ebony
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 16,714 KM
Vehicle Description
Our dynamic 2022 Ford Explorer ST 4WD in Agate Black Metallic is ready to roll when adventures can't wait! Powered by a Twin-TurboCharged 3.0 Litre EcoBoost V6 generating 400hp tethered to a paddle-shifted 10 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission that puts fun at your fingertips. This Four Wheel Drive SUV also features a sport-tuned suspension and terrain management, plus it achieves nearly approximately 9.8L/100km on the highway. For an especially bold look, our Explorer boasts unique projection lamps, blackout design cues, and an exclusive ST grille to go with LED lighting, fog lamps, quad chrome exhaust tips, a hands-free liftgate, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Engineered for comfort and versatility, our spacious ST cabin grabs attention as you enjoy leather heated/ventilated front seats, heated second-row captain's chairs, a power-folding third row, a heated leather power steering wheel, and tri-zone automatic climate control. Stay connected as you explore your world with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, an 8-inch touchscreen, full-color navigation, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, WiFi compatibility, Bluetooth, wireless charging, and B&O audio. Ford caters to your demand for intelligent safety with a rearview camera and an extensive array of Ford Co-Pilot360 technology, from automatic braking to a blind-spot monitor. Our Explorer ST is an athletic machine that's here for whatever lies ahead! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
