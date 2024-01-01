Menu
Our dynamic 2022 Ford Explorer ST 4WD in Agate Black Metallic is ready to roll when adventures cant wait! Powered by a Twin-TurboCharged 3.0 Litre EcoBoost V6 generating 400hp tethered to a paddle-shifted 10 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission that puts fun at your fingertips. This Four Wheel Drive SUV also features a sport-tuned suspension and terrain management, plus it achieves nearly approximately 9.8L/100km on the highway. For an especially bold look, our Explorer boasts unique projection lamps, blackout design cues, and an exclusive ST grille to go with LED lighting, fog lamps, quad chrome exhaust tips, a hands-free liftgate, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Engineered for comfort and versatility, our spacious ST cabin grabs attention as you enjoy leather heated/ventilated front seats, heated second-row captains chairs, a power-folding third row, a heated leather power steering wheel, and tri-zone automatic climate control. Stay connected as you explore your world with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, an 8-inch touchscreen, full-color navigation, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, WiFi compatibility, Bluetooth, wireless charging, and B&O audio. Ford caters to your demand for intelligent safety with a rearview camera and an extensive array of Ford Co-Pilot360 technology, from automatic braking to a blind-spot monitor. Our Explorer ST is an athletic machine thats here for whatever lies ahead! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

2022 Ford Explorer

16,714 KM

$67,999

$67,999

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

ST

Location

Barrhaven Ford

555 Dealership Drive, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-1555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

16,714KM
VIN 1FM5K8GC0NGB53065

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Perforated-Leather-Trimmed - Ebony
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,714 KM

Vehicle Description

Our dynamic 2022 Ford Explorer ST 4WD in Agate Black Metallic is ready to roll when adventures can't wait! Powered by a Twin-TurboCharged 3.0 Litre EcoBoost V6 generating 400hp tethered to a paddle-shifted 10 Speed SelectShift Automatic transmission that puts fun at your fingertips. This Four Wheel Drive SUV also features a sport-tuned suspension and terrain management, plus it achieves nearly approximately 9.8L/100km on the highway. For an especially bold look, our Explorer boasts unique projection lamps, blackout design cues, and an exclusive ST grille to go with LED lighting, fog lamps, quad chrome exhaust tips, a hands-free liftgate, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Engineered for comfort and versatility, our spacious ST cabin grabs attention as you enjoy leather heated/ventilated front seats, heated second-row captain's chairs, a power-folding third row, a heated leather power steering wheel, and tri-zone automatic climate control. Stay connected as you explore your world with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel, an 8-inch touchscreen, full-color navigation, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, WiFi compatibility, Bluetooth, wireless charging, and B&O audio. Ford caters to your demand for intelligent safety with a rearview camera and an extensive array of Ford Co-Pilot360 technology, from automatic braking to a blind-spot monitor. Our Explorer ST is an athletic machine that's here for whatever lies ahead! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
PASSENGER AIRBAGS
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Rear Defroster
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

am/fm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
GPS System
Hill Ascent Control
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Pass through rear seat
Automatic head lights
Knee Air Bag
A/T
Automatic Highbeams
Gasoline Fuel
Led Headlights
Four Wheel Disk Brakes
Driver Airbags
Hands-Free Liftgate
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Passenger illuminated vanity mirror
10-Speed A/T
Requires Subscription
Adaptative Cruise Control
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Barrhaven Ford

Barrhaven Ford

555 Dealership Drive, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-1555

