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2022 Genesis G70
3.3T Sport
2022 Genesis G70
3.3T Sport
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
88,627KM
VIN KMTG54TE1NU084250
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,627 KM
Vehicle Description
Performance Suspension, Brembo Brakes, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Head Up Display, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Detection, LED Lights, Heated Steering Wheel, Park Assist
With every body line designed to the finest detail, this Genesis G70 has become more than the sum of its parts. This 2022 Genesis G70 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Beautiful and elegant styling meets aggressive poise and performance in this unforgettable 2022 Genesis G70. Every feature and component in this endlessly powerful G70 was designed to work in harmony, ensuring a driving experience unrivaled by any other sedan in its class. Add the seemingly endless list of technology and luxury features in the expertly sculpted interior and you'll have a true luxury performance sports sedan to rival even the biggest names in the industry. This sedan has 88,627 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our G70's trim level is 3.3T Sport. Rev-up your driving experience with this dynamic all-wheel drive Genesis G70 3.3T Sport that comes with heated and cooled Nappa quilted leather seats, a sport tuned suspension, Brembo brakes, an extra wide sunroof, head up display, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, and a large touchscreen infotainment system that's paired with a premium Lexicon audio system, built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Additional features in this luxurious sedan include a microfibre suede headliner, exclusive aluminum wheels, blind spot detection with lane keep assist and accident avoidance, 360 surround view monitor, front and rear parking sensors, quad LED headlights, distance pacing cruise control, and subtle dark chrome exterior accents plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
With every body line designed to the finest detail, this Genesis G70 has become more than the sum of its parts. This 2022 Genesis G70 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Beautiful and elegant styling meets aggressive poise and performance in this unforgettable 2022 Genesis G70. Every feature and component in this endlessly powerful G70 was designed to work in harmony, ensuring a driving experience unrivaled by any other sedan in its class. Add the seemingly endless list of technology and luxury features in the expertly sculpted interior and you'll have a true luxury performance sports sedan to rival even the biggest names in the industry. This sedan has 88,627 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our G70's trim level is 3.3T Sport. Rev-up your driving experience with this dynamic all-wheel drive Genesis G70 3.3T Sport that comes with heated and cooled Nappa quilted leather seats, a sport tuned suspension, Brembo brakes, an extra wide sunroof, head up display, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity keyless entry, and a large touchscreen infotainment system that's paired with a premium Lexicon audio system, built-in navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto. Additional features in this luxurious sedan include a microfibre suede headliner, exclusive aluminum wheels, blind spot detection with lane keep assist and accident avoidance, 360 surround view monitor, front and rear parking sensors, quad LED headlights, distance pacing cruise control, and subtle dark chrome exterior accents plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
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Myers Automotive Group
613-596-2587
2022 Genesis G70