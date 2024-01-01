$39,846+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Canyon
4x4| 3.6L V6 | REAR CAM| CARPLAY| TOW PKG W/ BRAKE
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$39,846
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,355 KM
Vehicle Description
4x4 W/ PREMIUM 3.6L V6 ENGINE AND CONVENIENCE PKG! 18-inch black alloys, 7-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, backup camera, 7,000lb capacity tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, running boards, 6-foot 2-inch box w/ bedliner, electronic transfer case w/ auto-locking rear differential, auto headlights, full power group incl. power seat, keyless entry, air conditioning, Bluetooth, cargo lamp, cruise control, traction control and Sirius XM!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Car-On Auto Sales
