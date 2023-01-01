Menu
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

50,797 KM

$CALL

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Limited SLE| CREW| X31 OFFROAD| 5.3L V8| MULTIPRO TAILGATE

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

50,797KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10525779
  • Stock #: 231267
  • VIN: 3GTU9BED3NG185176

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,797 KM

Vehicle Description

SLE CREW CAB 4X4 W/ X31 OFF ROAD PKG, 5.3L V8, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, MULTI PRO TAILGATE AND TOW PACKAGE W/ TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER!! 18-in alloys, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, running boards, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, auto headlights, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

