2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Limited SLE| CREW| X31 OFFROAD| 5.3L V8| MULTIPRO TAILGATE
50,797KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10525779
- Stock #: 231267
- VIN: 3GTU9BED3NG185176
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,797 KM
Vehicle Description
SLE CREW CAB 4X4 W/ X31 OFF ROAD PKG, 5.3L V8, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, MULTI PRO TAILGATE AND TOW PACKAGE W/ TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER!! 18-in alloys, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, running boards, dual-zone climate control, full power group incl. power seat, auto headlights, cruise control and Sirius XM!
