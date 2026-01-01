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2022 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
AT4
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
92,469KM
VIN 1GTUUEET6NZ595123
Vehicle Details
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0263A
- Mileage 92,469 KM
Vehicle Description
Off Road Suspension, Bose Premium Audio, Leather Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Skid Plates, Wireless Charging, Remote Start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Spray-on Bedliner, Lane Keep Assist, LED Lights, Tow Package
This professional grade Sierra 1500 has the proven GMC power you expect from your truck, ensuring that every haul, every trailering experience, and every family trip is handled like a pro. This 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside, you'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500!
This pickup has 92,469 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is AT4. Built for adventure, this ultra capable GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 comes very well equipped with an off-road suspension with skid plates, perforated leather seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, body-coloured exterior accents and a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display that features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose premium audio, SiriusXM, plus a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this amazing pickup truck also features a spray-in bedliner, wireless device charging, IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailering package with hitch guidance, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology, a HD rear vision camera plus so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
This professional grade Sierra 1500 has the proven GMC power you expect from your truck, ensuring that every haul, every trailering experience, and every family trip is handled like a pro. This 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This redesigned GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. Inside, you'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing GMC Sierra 1500!
This pickup has 92,469 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is AT4. Built for adventure, this ultra capable GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 comes very well equipped with an off-road suspension with skid plates, perforated leather seats, exclusive aluminum wheels, body-coloured exterior accents and a massive 13.4 inch touchscreen display that features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Bose premium audio, SiriusXM, plus a 4G LTE hotspot. Additionally, this amazing pickup truck also features a spray-in bedliner, wireless device charging, IntelliBeam LED headlights, remote engine start, forward collision warning and lane keep assist, a trailering package with hitch guidance, LED cargo area lighting, teen driver technology, a HD rear vision camera plus so much more!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Hill Descent Control
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Rear seat reminder
Hitch Guidance
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Following Distance Indicator (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Seat Belt Adjustable Guide Loops, front row only
Buckle to Drive (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Safety Alert Seat (Included and only available with (PDI) GMC Pro Safety.)
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Skid Plates
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Pickup bed
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Recovery hooks, Red
Suspension, Off-Road with 2" factory installed lift and monotube shocks
Brake lining wear indicator
Alternator, 220 amps
Transfer case, two-speed, electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Air filter, heavy-duty
Auto-locking rear differential
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model and (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Engine, Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 (277 hp [206.6 kW] @ 3750 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [623.7 N-m] @ 1500 rpm) (Includes (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (K05) engine block heater.)
Exhaust, dual system (Includes chrome exhaust tips.)
Battery, heavy-duty 850 cold-cranking amps/95 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Interior
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WIRELESS CHARGING
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger, rear B-pillar mounted
Steering column, power rake and telescoping
Air vents, rear
Compass, located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display, located in radio display
Seat adjuster, driver 10-way power including lumbar
Seat adjuster, passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Power outlet, bed mounted, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet, instrument panel, 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Centre Console, floor-mounted with cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management, hanging file folder capability
Seat, Up-level Rear with Storage Package, 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models, includes full-length bench seat, seatback storage on left and right side, centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders, full cab width under-seat storage, (includes child s...
In-Vehicle Trailering App
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12.3" diagonal reconfigurable multicolour digital display
GMC Premium information Display-13.4" diagonal Multicolour I touch screen
USB ports, (2) charge-only, rear
Exterior
Hood insulator
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
CornerStep, rear bumper
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Wheel, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size, steel spare
Bumper, front, body-colour lower
Bumper, rear body-colour with corner steps
Fog lamps, LED
Tailgate, GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
Mirror caps, high gloss Black
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp, with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate, gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release, includes hitch area light
Cargo tie downs (12), fixed, rated at 500 lbs per corner
Lighting, perimeter
Taillamps, LED LED signature taillight with LED stop, turn & reverse and Fade-on/Fade-off animation
Wipers, front rain-sensing
Grille (Black chrome header and grille insert bars with gloss black accents.)
Wheelhouse liners, rear (Certain vehicles built prior to 3-21-2022 and after 4-7-2022 will include rear wheelhouse liners. Certain vehicles built on 3-21-2022 thru 4-7-2022 will be forced to include (RFZ) Not Equipped with Rear Wheelhouse liners, which...
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose Sound System, premium 7-speaker system with Richbass woofer
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2022 GMC Sierra 1500