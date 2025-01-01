Menu
Account
Sign In
LOADED AT4 ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Heated leather seats & steering, remote start, blind sport monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane change alert, backup camera, 17-inch black alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power group, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seat w/ driver memory, drive mode selector, cruise control and Bluetooth!!

2022 GMC Terrain

62,931 KM

Details Description

$30,387

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 GMC Terrain

AT4 AWD| HTD SEAT/STEERING| REMOTE START|CARPLAY

Watch This Vehicle
12386781

2022 GMC Terrain

AT4 AWD| HTD SEAT/STEERING| REMOTE START|CARPLAY

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 12386781
  2. 12386781
  3. 12386781
  4. 12386781
  5. 12386781
  6. 12386781
  7. 12386781
  8. 12386781
  9. 12386781
  10. 12386781
  11. 12386781
  12. 12386781
  13. 12386781
  14. 12386781
  15. 12386781
  16. 12386781
  17. 12386781
  18. 12386781
  19. 12386781
  20. 12386781
  21. 12386781
  22. 12386781
  23. 12386781
  24. 12386781
  25. 12386781
  26. 12386781
  27. 12386781
  28. 12386781
  29. 12386781
  30. 12386781
  31. 12386781
Contact Seller

$30,387

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
62,931KM
VIN 3GKALYEV6NL223561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,931 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED AT4 ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Heated leather seats & steering, remote start, blind sport monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane change alert, backup camera, 17-inch black alloys, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, keyless entry w/ push start, power group, full power group incl. power driver & passenger seat w/ driver memory, drive mode selector, cruise control and Bluetooth!!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2021 RAM 1500 Classic for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 RAM 1500 Classic 16,567 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Camaro for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Chevrolet Camaro 78,501 KM $25,927 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda Civic SPORT | HTD SEATS/STEERING | SUNROOF |REMOTE START for sale in Ottawa, ON
2024 Honda Civic SPORT | HTD SEATS/STEERING | SUNROOF |REMOTE START 19,491 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,387

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Terrain