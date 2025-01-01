$30,987+ taxes & licensing
2022 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited SAHARA UNLIMTED 4X4 | HTD LEATHER | HARD TOP | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$30,987
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,422 KM
Vehicle Description
SAHARA UNLIMITED W/ COLD WEATHER GROUP, LEATHER PACKAGE AND PREMIUM BODY-COLOURED FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP!! Sahara-badged leather seats, heated steering, 8.4-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, remote start, backup camera, Alpine premium audio system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, full-sized spare tire, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, garage door opener, full power group, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!
Car-On Auto Sales
