2022 Jeep Wrangler

SAHARA UNLIMITED W/ COLD WEATHER GROUP, LEATHER PACKAGE AND PREMIUM BODY-COLOURED FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP!! Sahara-badged leather seats, heated steering, 8.4-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, remote start, backup camera, Alpine premium audio system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, full-sized spare tire, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, garage door opener, full power group, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

149,422 KM

$30,987 + taxes & licensing

2022 Jeep Wrangler

149,422 KM

Details Description

$30,987

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited SAHARA UNLIMTED 4X4 | HTD LEATHER | HARD TOP | NAV

13169306

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited SAHARA UNLIMTED 4X4 | HTD LEATHER | HARD TOP | NAV

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$30,987

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,422KM
VIN 1C4HJXENXNW104125

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,422 KM

Vehicle Description

SAHARA UNLIMITED W/ COLD WEATHER GROUP, LEATHER PACKAGE AND PREMIUM BODY-COLOURED FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP!! Sahara-badged leather seats, heated steering, 8.4-inch touchscreen w/ navigation, remote start, backup camera, Alpine premium audio system, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, full-sized spare tire, automatic headlights, auto-dimming rearview mirror, keyless entry w/ push start, garage door opener, full power group, leather-wrapped steering wheel, cruise control, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited SAHARA UNLIMTED 4X4 | HTD LEATHER | HARD TOP | NAV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited SAHARA UNLIMTED 4X4 | HTD LEATHER | HARD TOP | NAV 149,422 KM $30,987 + tax & lic
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

$30,987

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2022 Jeep Wrangler