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<b>Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!</b><br> <br> This 2022 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Manotick. <br> <br>Unleash your need for daily exhilaration in this inspired 2022 Forte. Built to never compromise, this compact and surprising Forte is ready to grow with you into your busy life. Inspiration born in motion wakes up our desire for excitement, and this 2022 Forte was built to perform, not conform. For a break from the sameness, check out this 2022 Forte. This low mileage sedan has just 42,096 km. Its Grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=oyxg3VF3HFWb35AsUvC8FrXo8e7TOD5w target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Fortes trim level is GT-Line. This GT-Line inspires daily exhilaration with a sunroof, sporty black accents, heated and cooled synthetic leather race seats with white contrast stitching, and an incredible infotainment system with a 10.25 multimedia interface that includes navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, UVO connected car, Bluetooth streaming, and plays all your favorite tunes through a Harman Kardon premium audio system. Drive safely with an active safety suite complete with distance pacing cruise with stop and go, lane keep assist, advanced forward collision assist, blind spot detection, and driver alert monitoring. Additional features include proximity keyless entry, wireless charging, a heated steering wheel, and a handy rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charging, Synthetic Leather.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en target=_blank>https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br>If youre looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! Were more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, its no wonder were a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

2022 Kia Forte

42,096 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Kia Forte

GT-Line - Cooled Seats - Sunroof

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13974774

2022 Kia Forte

GT-Line - Cooled Seats - Sunroof

Location

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
42,096KM
VIN 3KPF54AD9NE502685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C14118
  • Mileage 42,096 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!

This 2022 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Manotick.

Unleash your need for daily exhilaration in this inspired 2022 Forte. Built to never compromise, this compact and surprising Forte is ready to grow with you into your busy life. Inspiration born in motion wakes up our desire for excitement, and this 2022 Forte was built to perform, not conform. For a break from the sameness, check out this 2022 Forte. This low mileage sedan has just 42,096 km. It's Grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Forte's trim level is GT-Line. This GT-Line inspires daily exhilaration with a sunroof, sporty black accents, heated and cooled synthetic leather race seats with white contrast stitching, and an incredible infotainment system with a 10.25 multimedia interface that includes navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, UVO connected car, Bluetooth streaming, and plays all your favorite tunes through a Harman Kardon premium audio system. Drive safely with an active safety suite complete with distance pacing cruise with stop and go, lane keep assist, advanced forward collision assist, blind spot detection, and driver alert monitoring. Additional features include proximity keyless entry, wireless charging, a heated steering wheel, and a handy rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charging, Synthetic Leather.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en



If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Cooled Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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888-378-XXXX

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888-378-6064

Alternate Numbers
888-413-3817
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

888-378-6064

2022 Kia Forte