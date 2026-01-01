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2022 Kia Forte
GT-Line - Cooled Seats - Sunroof
2022 Kia Forte
GT-Line - Cooled Seats - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
888-378-6064
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
42,096KM
VIN 3KPF54AD9NE502685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # C14118
- Mileage 42,096 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!
This 2022 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Unleash your need for daily exhilaration in this inspired 2022 Forte. Built to never compromise, this compact and surprising Forte is ready to grow with you into your busy life. Inspiration born in motion wakes up our desire for excitement, and this 2022 Forte was built to perform, not conform. For a break from the sameness, check out this 2022 Forte. This low mileage sedan has just 42,096 km. It's Grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Forte's trim level is GT-Line. This GT-Line inspires daily exhilaration with a sunroof, sporty black accents, heated and cooled synthetic leather race seats with white contrast stitching, and an incredible infotainment system with a 10.25 multimedia interface that includes navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, UVO connected car, Bluetooth streaming, and plays all your favorite tunes through a Harman Kardon premium audio system. Drive safely with an active safety suite complete with distance pacing cruise with stop and go, lane keep assist, advanced forward collision assist, blind spot detection, and driver alert monitoring. Additional features include proximity keyless entry, wireless charging, a heated steering wheel, and a handy rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charging, Synthetic Leather.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
This 2022 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Manotick.
Unleash your need for daily exhilaration in this inspired 2022 Forte. Built to never compromise, this compact and surprising Forte is ready to grow with you into your busy life. Inspiration born in motion wakes up our desire for excitement, and this 2022 Forte was built to perform, not conform. For a break from the sameness, check out this 2022 Forte. This low mileage sedan has just 42,096 km. It's Grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Forte's trim level is GT-Line. This GT-Line inspires daily exhilaration with a sunroof, sporty black accents, heated and cooled synthetic leather race seats with white contrast stitching, and an incredible infotainment system with a 10.25 multimedia interface that includes navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, UVO connected car, Bluetooth streaming, and plays all your favorite tunes through a Harman Kardon premium audio system. Drive safely with an active safety suite complete with distance pacing cruise with stop and go, lane keep assist, advanced forward collision assist, blind spot detection, and driver alert monitoring. Additional features include proximity keyless entry, wireless charging, a heated steering wheel, and a handy rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charging, Synthetic Leather.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en
If you're looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! We're more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, it's no wonder we're a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Synthetic Leather
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Manotick Dodge Jeep Ram Chrysler
5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5
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888-378-6064
Alternate Numbers888-413-3817
$CALL
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Myers Automotive Group
888-378-6064
2022 Kia Forte