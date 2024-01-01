$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Lexus NX
350 F SPORT 1, HTD. & COOLED SEATS, HTD. STEER., HUDS
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Caviar
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 001108
- Mileage 37,714 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Lexus continues to raise the benchmark and has done so with this completely redesigned 2022 Lexus NX 350 AWD F Sport 1!! Finished in Caviar with gorgeous contrasting Circuit Red Nuluxe F Sport seating surfaces, incredible all wheel drive handing, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, moonroof, active variable suspension system with front and rear performance dampers, colour keyed fenders, black roof rails, F Sport steering wheel, aluminum pedals and scuff plates, Lexus Safety System + 3.0, backup camera, safety exist assist, 20 F Sport alloy wheels, F Sport seats, driver's seat memory system, ambient illumination system, triple-beam headlamps with intelligent high-beam, head-up display, blind spot monitor system with rear cross traffic alert, power tailgate, only 37,000kms all compliment this stunning 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport 1. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Vehicle Features
