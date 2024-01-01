Menu
2022 Lexus NX 350 AWD F Sport 1. Finished in Caviar with gorgeous contrasting Circuit Red Nuluxe F Sport seating surfaces, incredible all wheel drive handing, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, moonroof, active variable suspension system with front and rear performance dampers, colour keyed fenders, black roof rails, F Sport steering wheel, aluminum pedals and scuff plates, Lexus Safety System + 3.0, backup camera, safety exist assist, 20 F Sport alloy wheels, F Sport seats, drivers seat memory system, ambient illumination system, triple-beam headlamps with intelligent high-beam, head-up display, blind spot monitor system with rear cross traffic alert, power tailgate, only 37,000kms. Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years.

2022 Lexus NX

37,714 KM

Details

2022 Lexus NX

350 F SPORT 1, HTD. & COOLED SEATS, HTD. STEER., HUDS

2022 Lexus NX

350 F SPORT 1, HTD. & COOLED SEATS, HTD. STEER., HUDS

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

37,714KM
Used
VIN 2T2KGCEZ4NC001108

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Caviar
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 001108
  • Mileage 37,714 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Lexus continues to raise the benchmark and has done so with this completely redesigned 2022 Lexus NX 350 AWD F Sport 1!! Finished in Caviar with gorgeous contrasting Circuit Red Nuluxe F Sport seating surfaces, incredible all wheel drive handing, heated and ventilated front seats, heated steering wheel, moonroof, active variable suspension system with front and rear performance dampers, colour keyed fenders, black roof rails, F Sport steering wheel, aluminum pedals and scuff plates, Lexus Safety System + 3.0, backup camera, safety exist assist, 20 F Sport alloy wheels, F Sport seats, driver's seat memory system, ambient illumination system, triple-beam headlamps with intelligent high-beam, head-up display, blind spot monitor system with rear cross traffic alert, power tailgate, only 37,000kms all compliment this stunning 2022 Lexus NX 350 F Sport 1. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

2022 Lexus NX