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2022 RAM 1500
Laramie - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
2022 RAM 1500
Laramie - Cooled Seats - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
613-830-1777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
74,760KM
VIN 1C6SRFRM8NN232452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DIAMOND BLACK C
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 74,760 KM
Vehicle Description
Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto!
Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2022 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 74,760 km. It's Diamond Black C in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. This luxurious Ram 1500 Laramie comes fully loaded with leather seats that are heated and cooled, exclusive aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, a heated leather steering wheel, LED lights, and a larger Uconnect touchscreen that's paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, streaming audio and 4G LTE. Additional premium features include dual zone climate control, a 10 speaker Alpine stereo, power adjustable pedals and front seats, proximity keyless entry, a useful rear view camera, forward collision warning with active braking, power folding heated mirrors, a rear step bumper and all the towing equipment you need to get going. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFRM8NN232452.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansjeep.ca/apply-for-financing/
The road to new driving experiences begins in our inventory, where you'll find an incredible array of brand-new cars, trucks, minivans, and SUVs, including two of our bestselling models, the Dodge Ram 1500 and the Dodge Grand Caravan. If you want to know what the cutting edge of automotive technology looks like, all you have to do is visit Myers Orleans Jeep! Each model comes loaded with the convenient features and cool technology that help make every trip memorable. Looking for additional everyday luxury at a price that's incredibly wallet-friendly? Choose from our selection of quality pre-owned models! If you can think of a road, our friendly and knowledgeable sales team will help you find the perfect vehicle to drive it.
We may be a well-established dealership that's been part of the community for many years, but that doesn't mean we're stuck in the past! At Myers Orleans Jeep, we're proud to provide a fresh, modern approach to car buying. Using our array of online tools, you can browse our extensive inventory, schedule a service appointment, order parts, and even apply for credit from wherever you've got a connection. Our goal is to create relationships that will last, and we know that the best way to do this is by providing a dealership experience that's based on honesty, transparency, trust, and a commitment to customers. Stop by today and discover all the ways we go above and beyond for you.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Beauty meets brawn with this rugged Ram 1500. This 2022 Ram 1500 is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
The 2022 Ram 1500 does more than dominate the North American truck scene, it redefines. The Ram 1500 delivers power and performance everywhere you need it, with a tech-forward cabin that is all about comfort and convenience. Loaded with best-in-class features, it's easy to see why the Ram 1500 is so popular. With the most towing and hauling capability in a Ram 1500, as well as improved efficiency and exceptional capability, this truck has the grit to take on any task. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 74,760 km. It's Diamond Black C in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 260HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our 1500's trim level is Laramie. This luxurious Ram 1500 Laramie comes fully loaded with leather seats that are heated and cooled, exclusive aluminum wheels, chrome exterior accents, a heated leather steering wheel, LED lights, and a larger Uconnect touchscreen that's paired with navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, streaming audio and 4G LTE. Additional premium features include dual zone climate control, a 10 speaker Alpine stereo, power adjustable pedals and front seats, proximity keyless entry, a useful rear view camera, forward collision warning with active braking, power folding heated mirrors, a rear step bumper and all the towing equipment you need to get going. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C6SRFRM8NN232452.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansjeep.ca/apply-for-financing/
The road to new driving experiences begins in our inventory, where you'll find an incredible array of brand-new cars, trucks, minivans, and SUVs, including two of our bestselling models, the Dodge Ram 1500 and the Dodge Grand Caravan. If you want to know what the cutting edge of automotive technology looks like, all you have to do is visit Myers Orleans Jeep! Each model comes loaded with the convenient features and cool technology that help make every trip memorable. Looking for additional everyday luxury at a price that's incredibly wallet-friendly? Choose from our selection of quality pre-owned models! If you can think of a road, our friendly and knowledgeable sales team will help you find the perfect vehicle to drive it.
We may be a well-established dealership that's been part of the community for many years, but that doesn't mean we're stuck in the past! At Myers Orleans Jeep, we're proud to provide a fresh, modern approach to car buying. Using our array of online tools, you can browse our extensive inventory, schedule a service appointment, order parts, and even apply for credit from wherever you've got a connection. Our goal is to create relationships that will last, and we know that the best way to do this is by providing a dealership experience that's based on honesty, transparency, trust, and a commitment to customers. Stop by today and discover all the ways we go above and beyond for you.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Compass
Navigation
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Voice recorder
Front seatback map pockets
2nd row in-floor storage bins
Air filtration
Power 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seats
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
Rear cupholder
4-way front headrests
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Illuminated Front Cupholder
8.4" Touchscreen
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca
3 Rear Seat Head Restraints
Driver Seat w/Memory Setting
Passenger Seat
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hot Spot
Power 2-Way Passenger Lumbar Adjust
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
For More Info, Call 888-539-7474
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Connectivity - US/Canada
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Mini Overhead Console, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Door Handles
Deep Tinted Glass
Fog Lamps
Chrome Grille
Front fog lamps
Chrome Exterior Mirrors
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
LED brakelights
Laminated Glass
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Fender Flares
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
USB Mobile Projection
Chrome Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: 275/65R18 BSW All Season LRR
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Mechanical
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
220 Amp Alternator
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
757.5 Kgs Maximum Payload
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Proximity Key
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Front Collision Warning w/Active Braking
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
506w Regular Amplifier
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
GPS Antenna Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Jeep
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
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613-830-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
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Myers Automotive Group
613-830-1777
2022 RAM 1500