Low Mileage, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Entune Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control!

Sporty on the outside and comfortable on the inside, style is just the beginning of what the Toyota C-HR has to offer. This 2022 Toyota C-HR is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The C-HRs energetic design is accentuated by a distinctive diamond-shaped grille, dynamic rear spoiler, large wheels, and sculpted tail lights. Youll feel right at home with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected at all times. With the perfect blend of function and style, the CH-Rs spacious interior and state-of-the-art safety features ensure that youre entire family arrives safe on every journey. Were confident that youll agree theres nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This low mileage SUV has just 16,143 kms. Its gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 144HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our C-HRs trim level is LE. With all of the modern essentials, this C-HR has everything you need such as a large 8 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Entune 3.0 audio, USB input and LED lights. Additional features include dual zone climate control, remote keyless entry, dynamic radar cruise control, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 with automatic highbeams, lane departure warning with steering assist, pedestrian detection and heated power side mirrors plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Entune Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Led Lights.

At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade ins and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000s of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. Thats right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, were in this together! If we dont have what youre looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000s of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2022 Toyota C-HR

16,143 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
LE - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

16,143KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 16,143 KM

Vehicle Description

Sporty on the outside and comfortable on the inside, style is just the beginning of what the Toyota C-HR has to offer. This 2022 Toyota C-HR is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The C-HR's energetic design is accentuated by a distinctive diamond-shaped grille, dynamic rear spoiler, large wheels, and sculpted tail lights. You'll feel right at home with premium features and intuitive technology that are designed to keep you comfortable and connected at all times. With the perfect blend of function and style, the CH-R's spacious interior and state-of-the-art safety features ensure that youre entire family arrives safe on every journey. We're confident that you'll agree there's nothing quite like this amazing SUV. This low mileage SUV has just 16,143 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 144HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our C-HR's trim level is LE. With all of the modern essentials, this C-HR has everything you need such as a large 8 inch touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Entune 3.0 audio, USB input and LED lights. Additional features include dual zone climate control, remote keyless entry, dynamic radar cruise control, Toyota Safety Sense 2.0 with automatic highbeams, lane departure warning with steering assist, pedestrian detection and heated power side mirrors plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Lane Keep Assist, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Entune Audio, Adaptive Cruise Control, Climate Control, Led Lights.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
Entune Audio

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2022 Toyota C-HR