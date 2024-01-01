$45,997.50+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2022 Toyota Highlander
XLE
2022 Toyota Highlander
XLE
Location
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212
$45,997.50
+ taxes & licensing
22,586KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5TDGZRBH7NS245975
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 63769A
- Mileage 22,586 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Tony Graham Toyota
2020 Toyota 4Runner 100,846 KM $41,997.50 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota bZ4X XLE Technology Package 25,174 KM $45,997.50 + tax & lic
2023 Lexus RZ 450e Luxury Package 10,902 KM $60,997.50 + tax & lic
Email Tony Graham Toyota
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tony Graham Toyota
Tony Graham Toyota
1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$45,997.50
+ taxes & licensing
Tony Graham Toyota
613-225-1212
2022 Toyota Highlander