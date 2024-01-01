Menu
2022 Toyota Highlander

22,586 KM

Details Features

$45,997.50

+ tax & licensing
2022 Toyota Highlander

XLE

2022 Toyota Highlander

XLE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$45,997.50

+ taxes & licensing

22,586KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5TDGZRBH7NS245975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 63769A
  • Mileage 22,586 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$45,997.50

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2022 Toyota Highlander