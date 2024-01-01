Menu
2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** It was unanimous, as soon as this arrived on the lot, we all agreed that this is one gorgeous and amazing driving coupe!! Finished in Black Sapphire Metallic with gorgeous contrasting Cognac perforated leatherette seating surfaces,382 horses under the hood, incredible XDrive all wheel drive handling, M Sport package Pro, MotorSport engineered package. M leather steering wheel, M Aerodynamics package, power seats, drivers seat memory, heated seats, ambient interior lighting, park distance control, climate control, adaptive led headlamps, high beam assistant, driving assistant, active guard, heated steering wheel, M sport differential, adaptive M chassis, variable sport steering, backup camera, Red M Sport brakes, anthracite headliner, only 9,091kms all compliment this truly stunning 2023 BMW M240i XDrive M Sports Pro Package. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years.

2023 BMW M2

9,091 KM

$63,350

+ tax & licensing
2023 BMW M2

40 i xDrive ONLY 9,091KMS!! M SPORTS PKG PRO, M SPOR

2023 BMW M2

40 i xDrive ONLY 9,091KMS!! M SPORTS PKG PRO, M SPOR

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$63,350

+ taxes & licensing

9,091KM
Used
VIN 3MW53CM02P8D45312

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # D45312
  • Mileage 9,091 KM

*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** It was unanimous, as soon as this arrived on the lot, we all agreed that this is one gorgeous and amazing driving coupe!! Finished in Black Sapphire Metallic with gorgeous contrasting Cognac perforated leatherette seating surfaces,382 horses under the hood, incredible XDrive all wheel drive handling, M Sport package Pro, MotorSport engineered package. M leather steering wheel, M Aerodynamics package, power seats, driver's seat memory, heated seats, ambient interior lighting, park distance control, climate control, adaptive led headlamps, high beam assistant, driving assistant, active guard, heated steering wheel, M sport differential, adaptive M chassis, variable sport steering, backup camera, Red M Sport brakes, anthracite headliner, only 9,091kms all compliment this truly stunning 2023 BMW M240i XDrive M Sports Pro Package. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Rain sensor wipers

Auto Dimming Mirrors

