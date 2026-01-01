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2023 BMW X1
xDrive28i - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
2023 BMW X1
xDrive28i - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
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VIN WBX73EF01P5V95337
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # N8400A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning!
With eager driving dynamics and an cargo-friendly cabin, this 2023 BMW X1 will please enthusiasts and pragmatists alike. This 2023 BMW X1 is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
The BMW X1 offers supreme comfort on long journeys, high-quality interior materials and innovative technologies to keep you connected to the outside world. It is ideally prepared for every adventure thanks to its superior on road capabilities, modern infotainment system, a large amount of cargo area and its driver focused dash layout. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our X1's trim level is xDrive28i. Treat you and yours to delightful commutes and journeys with this BMW X1 xDrive28i, generously equipped with power-adjustable and heated synthetic leather front bucket seats, 40-20-40 folding split rear seats, front and rear cupholders, and a dazzling infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety on the road is assured with a host of features including blind spot detection, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, LED headlights with automatic high beams and cornering function, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, LED Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
With eager driving dynamics and an cargo-friendly cabin, this 2023 BMW X1 will please enthusiasts and pragmatists alike. This 2023 BMW X1 is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
The BMW X1 offers supreme comfort on long journeys, high-quality interior materials and innovative technologies to keep you connected to the outside world. It is ideally prepared for every adventure thanks to its superior on road capabilities, modern infotainment system, a large amount of cargo area and its driver focused dash layout. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our X1's trim level is xDrive28i. Treat you and yours to delightful commutes and journeys with this BMW X1 xDrive28i, generously equipped with power-adjustable and heated synthetic leather front bucket seats, 40-20-40 folding split rear seats, front and rear cupholders, and a dazzling infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety on the road is assured with a host of features including blind spot detection, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, LED headlights with automatic high beams and cornering function, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Navigation, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, LED Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.com/requests/credit.html
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Teleservices
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
SensaTec Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Forward Collision Warning
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Collision Warning w/City Braking
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Radio: AM/FM
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
ConnectedDrive services
Mechanical
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
80-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
65 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Engine: 2.0L TwinPower Turbo 4-Cylinder 16V DOHC
3.20 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
Full-Time All-Wheel
GVWR: 2,199 kgs (4,848 lbs)
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Synthetic Leather Seats
Cross-Traffic Alert Rear
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2023 BMW X1