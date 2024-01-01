$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT TRAIL BOSS | 5.3L V8 | Z71 | TONNEAU
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
15,586KM
Used
VIN 3GCUDFED0PG198041
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 15,586 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
2018 Mazda CX-5 GT TECH AWD | LEATHER | NAV | BLIND SPOT | HUD 107,861 KM $23,987 + tax & lic
2022 Subaru Impreza TOURING W/ EYESIGHT | HTD SEATS/STEERING | CARPLAY 25,691 KM $25,947 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Tundra PLATINUM 4x4| SUNROOF | LEATHER | CREW |CERTIFIED! 304,203 KM $21,107 + tax & lic
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500