2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

15,586 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT TRAIL BOSS | 5.3L V8 | Z71 | TONNEAU

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT TRAIL BOSS | 5.3L V8 | Z71 | TONNEAU

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,586KM
Used
VIN 3GCUDFED0PG198041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,586 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500