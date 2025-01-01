Menu
<p data-start=702 data-end=1394>This 2023 Ford Escape is a practical and stylish compact SUV that blends fuel-efficient performance with modern tech and safety. Designed for everyday driving and weekend adventures, the Escape offers a comfortable five-seat cabin, easy cargo access, and responsive handling. Common features on 2023 Escapes include Ford’s suite of driver-assist technologies (Ford Co-Pilot360), smartphone integration (Apple CarPlay / Android Auto), a touchscreen infotainment system, available all-wheel drive for added traction, and efficient EcoBoost engine options. Well-suited for commuters and small families, the Escape delivers a confident ride, good fuel economy, and a roomy interior for its class.</p><p data-start=1396 data-end=1588>— Perfect for buyers looking for a reliable compact SUV<br data-start=1451 data-end=1454 />— Seats 5 with flexible cargo space<br data-start=1489 data-end=1492 />— Modern safety tech and connectivity for daily convenience<br data-start=1551 data-end=1554 />— Clean, practical, and economical</p>

85,280 KM

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

Used
85,280KM
Excellent Condition
  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # BA6108
  • Mileage 85,280 KM

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

