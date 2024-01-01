$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford MAVERICK
XLT TREMOR ADVANCED 4WD | LUXURY PKG |REMOTE START
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 4,586 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 4500KMS!!! XLT advanced all-wheel drive w/ tremor off-road & luxury package, remote start, heated seats & steering, pre-collision system, tonneau cover, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, tow package, full power group w/ power drivers seat, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto climate control and more!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
