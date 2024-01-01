Menu
ONLY 4500KMS!!! XLT advanced all-wheel drive w/ tremor off-road & luxury package, remote start, heated seats & steering, pre-collision system, tonneau cover, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, tow package, full power group w/ power drivers seat, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto climate control and more!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2023 Ford MAVERICK

4,586 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2023 Ford MAVERICK

XLT TREMOR ADVANCED 4WD | LUXURY PKG |REMOTE START

2023 Ford MAVERICK

XLT TREMOR ADVANCED 4WD | LUXURY PKG |REMOTE START

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

VIN 3FTTW8G93PRA72741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,586 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 4500KMS!!! XLT advanced all-wheel drive w/ tremor off-road & luxury package, remote start, heated seats & steering, pre-collision system, tonneau cover, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, tow package, full power group w/ power drivers seat, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto climate control and more!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-XXXX

613-746-8500

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2023 Ford MAVERICK