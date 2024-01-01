$81,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2023 GMC Yukon
SLT Luxury Package SLT, LUXURY PACKAGE, SUNROOF, 22'S, REAR BUCKETS, REMOTE START
2023 GMC Yukon
SLT Luxury Package SLT, LUXURY PACKAGE, SUNROOF, 22'S, REAR BUCKETS, REMOTE START
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$81,000
+ taxes & licensing
12,896KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GKS2BKD6PR330833
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0720a
- Mileage 12,896 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
PERFECT COLOR COMBO
Compare at $83430 - Myers Cadillac is just $81000!
JUST IN - 2023 YUKON SLT LUXURY PACKAGE- DUAL PANEL SUNROOF, 22 GLOSS BLACK WHEELS, SIDE STEPS, POWER HANDS FREE LIFTGATE, 2ND ROW CAPTAINS SEATS, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 5.3 V8M 4X4, REMOTE STARTM PUSH TO START, LOW LOW KM, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Compare at $83430 - Myers Cadillac is just $81000!
JUST IN - 2023 YUKON SLT LUXURY PACKAGE- DUAL PANEL SUNROOF, 22 GLOSS BLACK WHEELS, SIDE STEPS, POWER HANDS FREE LIFTGATE, 2ND ROW CAPTAINS SEATS, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, 5.3 V8M 4X4, REMOTE STARTM PUSH TO START, LOW LOW KM, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER, CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
WIRELESS CHARGING
Safety Alert Seat
Apple CarPlay
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Defogger, rear-window electric
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Theft-deterrent system, electrical, unauthorized entry
Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Console, floor with storage area, cup holders
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Assist handles, overhead, driver and front passenger, located in headliner
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, located in the centre stack of instrument panel
Power outlets, 2, 120-volt located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area
USB charging-only ports, 4, (2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row
Assist handles, front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar
Sill plates, bright, front and rear doors
Steering wheel, wrapped
Steering column lock, electrical
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12" diagonal multi-colour digital display includes analogue speedometer and tachometer gauges
Wireless charging (Beginning October 31, 2022 through November 20, 2022, certain vehicles will be forced to include (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging, which removes Wireless Charging. See dealer for details or the window label for the features ...
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Trailer Sway Control
Glass, deep-tinted
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Glass, windshield shade band
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Door handles, chrome with body-colour strip
Lamps, stop and tail, LED
Fascia, front
Fog lamps, front LED
Glass, driver and front passenger laminated front door window
Liftgate, rear power programmable hands-free with GMC logo projection
Assist steps, Black with Gloss Black insert
Mouldings, bright chrome bodyside
Active aero shutters, upper (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Mechanical
4-wheel drive
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Mechanical jack with tools
Automatic Stop/Start
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Keyless Start, push-button
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Electronic Precision Shift
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Engine air filtration monitor
Engine control, stop/start system disable button, non-latching
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)
Differential, mechanical limited-slip
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)
Exhaust, single system, single-outlet
Suspension, Premium Smooth Ride
Transfer case, active, single-speed, electronic Autotrac does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed. (4WD models only. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Alternator, 220 amps (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
GVWR, 7500 lbs. (3402 kg) (Standard on 4WD models with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Standard on 2WD models with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Battery, 730 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Steering, power,
Safety
Hill start assist
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Rear seat reminder
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Hitch Guidance
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Warning tones headlamp on, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Audio system feature, Bose 9-speaker stereo
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Additional Features
Premium Audio
ASSIST STEPS
LED Lights
360 Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Volkswagen Jetta GLI - Navigation - Premium Audio 39,829 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Highline 3.6 FSI 69,835 KM $40,888 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson SE - Bluetooth - SiriusXM 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$81,000
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2023 GMC Yukon