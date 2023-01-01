$48,998+ tax & licensing
2023 Infiniti Q50
LUXE - Certified - Sunroof
2023 Infiniti Q50
LUXE - Certified - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$48,998
+ taxes & licensing
10,836KM
Used
VIN JN1EV7BR2PM540130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10,836 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Sunroof, Remote Start, Bose Performance Audio, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats!
Compare at $50468 - Our Price is just $48998!
This 2023 Infiniti Q50 is an undeniably beautiful and delightfully quick sports saloon. This 2023 INFINITI Q50 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
This gorgeous Infiniti Q50 is a meticulously engineered sports sedan, built with fun and comfort in mind. Impressive technology, adequate ergonomics and stellar dynamics make this Q50 a strong contender in this competitive vehicle class. Also bundled with cutting edge driver-assistive and safety systems, this 2023 Infiniti Q50 checks all the boxes and remains a desirable and versatile sports sedan.This sedan has 10,836 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 300HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Q50's trim level is LUXE. This Q50 has all the cool tech you need with Infiniti InTouch dual display infotainment with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Siri EyesFree, Bluetooth hands free phone assistant, Wi-Fi, and streaming audio. On top of all that connectivity, is classic comfort in the form of heated seats and steering wheel, power liftgate, synthetic leather upholstery, and forward emergency braking. The exterior is equally next level with a chrome exhaust tip, alloy wheels, chrome trim and grille, rain sensing wipers, automatic LED lighting with fog lamps, and stylish perimeter approach lights. This Luxe trim adds a sunroof, Bose Performance Audio, distance pacing, remote start, parking sensors, blind spot warning, and a 360 degree parking camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Start, Bose Performance Audio, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Rigorous Certification ProcessEvery CERTIFIED INFINITI vehicle gets an obsessively detailed inspection prior to earning the CERTIFIED status. An INFINITI-trained technician ensures the highest standards for each vehicle, in a 169-point inspection process.72-month/160,000km Warranty** In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service dateINFINITIs Warranty provides coverage for 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from your vehicles original in-service date. Over 1900 components are covered including:Engine: Cylinder heads and block and all internal parts, rocker covers and oil pan, valvetrain and front cover, timing chain and tensioner, oil pump and fuel pump, fuel injectors, intake and exhaust manifolds and turbocharger, flywheel, seals and gasketsTransmission and Transfer Case: Case and all internal parts, torque converter and converter housing, automatic transmission control module, transfer case and all internal parts, seals and gaskets, and electronic transmission controlsDrivetrain: Drive shafts, final drive housing and all internal parts, propeller shafts, universal joints, bearings, seals and gaskets$0 Deductible: No deductibles for repairs covered under the Powertrain WarrantyCertified INFINITI BenefitsCertified INFINITI vehicles offer all the exciting performance, innovation and reliability of a INFINITI, with value and peace-of-mind at the heart of the experience. 72 month/160,000kms* WarrantyEasy Financing with INFINITI Financial Services24/7 Premium Roadside Assistance1Rental Vehicle AssistancePersonalized Trip PlanningSirius Satellite Radio Trial210 day/1,500km exchange promise1 In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service date2 Available on compatible modelsINFINITI's Executive Protection PlanCustomized Protection: Executive plans provide up to 96 months / 200,000kms1 of extended coverage.Talk to your INFINITI dealer about Executive Protection Plans on your Certified INFINITI.1 In effect for period of 72 months or 160,000kms (whichever comes first) from the vehicles original in-service date
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Heated Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats -inc: installed block heater cord
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
INFINITI Connection Tracker System
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power front seats, driver's seat power lumbar and dual occupant memory system for driver's seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors, Steering Wheel, Audio and HVAC
Exterior
Sunroof
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Liftgate
Fog Lamps
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 18" Aluminum-Alloy
Tires: P225/50R18 AS Run-Flat
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Mechanical
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
2.94 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Steering
170 amp alternator
62-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
76 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 7-Speed Automatic w/Manual Shift Mode -inc: downshift rev matching
Engine: 3.0L V6 Twin-Turbocharged 300hp
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Safety
PERIMETER ALARM
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Around View Monitor w/Moving Object Detection Back-Up Camera
Predictive Forward Collision Warning w/Feb
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
4G Wi-Fi
Bose Performance Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Infiniti
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
2023 Infiniti Q50