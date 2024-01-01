Menu
FULLY LOADED IS 300 ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ ULTRA LUXURY PACKAGE! 3.5L V6 engine, sunroof, heated/cooled leather seats, heated steering, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, massive 10.3-inch display w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, premium 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, 19-inch alloys, premium triple-beam LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

2023 Lexus IS

23,859 KM

Details Description

2023 Lexus IS

300 ULTRA LUXURY AWD | SUNROOF | 360 CAM | NAV

2023 Lexus IS

300 ULTRA LUXURY AWD | SUNROOF | 360 CAM | NAV

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

23,859KM
Used
  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,859 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED IS 300 ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ ULTRA LUXURY PACKAGE! 3.5L V6 engine, sunroof, heated/cooled leather seats, heated steering, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, massive 10.3-inch display w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, premium 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, 19-inch alloys, premium triple-beam LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

