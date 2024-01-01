$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Lexus IS
300 ULTRA LUXURY AWD | SUNROOF | 360 CAM | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,859 KM
Vehicle Description
FULLY LOADED IS 300 ALL-WHEEL DRIVE W/ ULTRA LUXURY PACKAGE! 3.5L V6 engine, sunroof, heated/cooled leather seats, heated steering, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, massive 10.3-inch display w/ navigation, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, premium 17-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, 19-inch alloys, premium triple-beam LED headlights, rain-sensing wipers, power seats & steering column w/ driver memory, auto headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!
