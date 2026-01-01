$31,850+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-30
GT w/Turbo GT TURBO, HEADS UP, BOSE, LEATHER, NAVI
2023 Mazda CX-30
GT w/Turbo GT TURBO, HEADS UP, BOSE, LEATHER, NAVI
Location
Import Car Centre
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$31,850
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 58,589 KM
Vehicle Description
*** OTTAWA’S ORIGINAL IMPORT DEALER!! SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** A fresh arrival and will definitely impress not only with the plethora of equipment but also the drive!! Finished in Polymetal Grey Metallic with contrasting gorgeous Garnet Red leather seating surfaces, up to 250 horses under the hood, incredible I-ACTIV AWD, 18 alloy wheels, paddle shifters, rear smart brake support,smart brake support rear cross traffic, front and rear parking sensors, traffic sign recognition, 360 rear view monitor, traffic jam assist, 12 speaker Bose premium sound system, SiriusXM radio, navigation, advanced keyless entry, satin chrome trim, power lift gate,adaptive front headlamp system, automatic leveling headlamps, front windshield wiper deicer, power sunroof, heated steering wheel, heated seats, leather wrapped steering wheel, radar cruise control, pedestrian detection, distance recognition support system, forward obstruction warning, lane keep assist system, lane departure warning system, high beam control system, driver attention alert, heads up display, dual climate control system, only 17,951kms all compliment this stunning and like new 2023 Mazda CX-30 GT Turbo. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 45 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
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613-722-3030