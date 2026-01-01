Menu
Account
Sign In
GT ALL WHEEL DRIVE W/ 256HP 2.5L TURBO ENGINE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front & heated rear seats, heated steering, heads-up display, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 20-inch alloys, navigation, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, pre-collision system, traffic jam assist, lane departure warning, premium Bose audio system, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

2023 Mazda CX-50

64,847 KM

Details Description Features

$36,973

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2023 Mazda CX-50

GT AWD | 256HP TURBO | COOLED LEATHER | PANO ROOF

Watch This Vehicle
14281331

2023 Mazda CX-50

GT AWD | 256HP TURBO | COOLED LEATHER | PANO ROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 14281331
  2. 14281331
  3. 14281331
  4. 14281331
  5. 14281331
  6. 14281331
  7. 14281331
  8. 14281331
  9. 14281331
  10. 14281331
  11. 14281331
  12. 14281331
  13. 14281331
  14. 14281331
  15. 14281331
  16. 14281331
  17. 14281331
  18. 14281331
  19. 14281331
  20. 14281331
  21. 14281331
  22. 14281331
  23. 14281331
  24. 14281331
  25. 14281331
  26. 14281331
  27. 14281331
  28. 14281331
  29. 14281331
  30. 14281331
  31. 14281331
  32. 14281331
  33. 14281331
  34. 14281331
  35. 14281331
  36. 14281331
  37. 14281331
  38. 14281331
  39. 14281331
  40. 14281331
  41. 14281331
Contact Seller

$36,973

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
64,847KM
VIN 7MMVABDY7PN135343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,847 KM

Vehicle Description

GT ALL WHEEL DRIVE W/ 256HP 2.5L TURBO ENGINE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front & heated rear seats, heated steering, heads-up display, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 20-inch alloys, navigation, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, pre-collision system, traffic jam assist, lane departure warning, premium Bose audio system, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Leather Interior

Seating

Memory Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT HATCH | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | BOSE | FULL PWR for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT HATCH | HTD LEATHER | SUNROOF | BOSE | FULL PWR 334,476 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Honda Accord 4dr I4 Auto EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2008 Honda Accord 4dr I4 Auto EX 264,546 KM $4,000 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT w-Tech Pkg for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT w-Tech Pkg 49,144 KM $21,572 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,973

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2023 Mazda CX-50