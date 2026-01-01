$36,973+ taxes & licensing
2023 Mazda CX-50
GT AWD | 256HP TURBO | COOLED LEATHER | PANO ROOF
2023 Mazda CX-50
GT AWD | 256HP TURBO | COOLED LEATHER | PANO ROOF
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$36,973
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,847 KM
Vehicle Description
GT ALL WHEEL DRIVE W/ 256HP 2.5L TURBO ENGINE!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled front & heated rear seats, heated steering, heads-up display, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, 20-inch alloys, navigation, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, pre-collision system, traffic jam assist, lane departure warning, premium Bose audio system, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, keyless entry w/ push start, full power group incl. driver & passenger seats w/ driver memory, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Seating
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613-746-8500