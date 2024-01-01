$49,958+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Crown
PLATINUM HYBRID | PANO ROOF | LEATHER | 360 CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$49,958
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxygen White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 241088
- Mileage 56,542 KM
Vehicle Description
TOP OF THE LINE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE PLATINUM HYBRID W/ PREMIUM BLACK ROOF! Panoramic sunroof, leather, heated/cooled front seats w/ heated rear seats, heated steering, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, 21-inch alloys, JBL premium audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, power seats w/ driver memory, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, 4-door smart key system, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!!
613-746-8500