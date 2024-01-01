Menu
TOP OF THE LINE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE PLATINUM HYBRID W/ PREMIUM BLACK ROOF! Panoramic sunroof, leather, heated/cooled front seats w/ heated rear seats, heated steering, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, 21-inch alloys, JBL premium audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, power seats w/ driver memory, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, 4-door smart key system, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!!

2023 Toyota Crown

56,542 KM

$49,958

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
56,542KM
VIN JTDAFAAF0P3003002

  • Exterior Colour Oxygen White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 241088
  • Mileage 56,542 KM

TOP OF THE LINE ALL-WHEEL DRIVE PLATINUM HYBRID W/ PREMIUM BLACK ROOF! Panoramic sunroof, leather, heated/cooled front seats w/ heated rear seats, heated steering, 360 camera w/ front & rear park sensors, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane-trace assist, pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, 21-inch alloys, JBL premium audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, power seats w/ driver memory, wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, rain-sensing wipers, 4-door smart key system, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!!

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500

