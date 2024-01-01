Menu
Top of the line 7-passenger Limited all-wheel drive w/ panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled leather seats, heated steering, massive 12.3-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, premium 2nd row captains chairs, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane-trace assist, adaptive cruise control, 20-inch alloys, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, JBL premium audio system, power seats w/ driver memory, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, full power group incl. power liftgate, rear sunshades, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

2023 Toyota Highlander

28,350 KM

$CALL

2023 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED AWD | 7-PASS | PANO ROOF | COOLED LEATHER

2023 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED AWD | 7-PASS | PANO ROOF | COOLED LEATHER

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

28,350KM
Used
VIN 5TDKDRBH9PS007752

  • Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 28,350 KM

Top of the line 7-passenger Limited all-wheel drive w/ panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled leather seats, heated steering, massive 12.3-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, premium 2nd row captains chairs, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane-trace assist, adaptive cruise control, 20-inch alloys, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, JBL premium audio system, power seats w/ driver memory, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, full power group incl. power liftgate, rear sunshades, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2023 Toyota Highlander