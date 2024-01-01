$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED AWD | 7-PASS | PANO ROOF | COOLED LEATHER
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Wind Chill Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Top of the line 7-passenger Limited all-wheel drive w/ panoramic sunroof, heated/cooled leather seats, heated steering, massive 12.3-inch touchscreen w/ Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, premium 2nd row captains chairs, blind spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane-trace assist, adaptive cruise control, 20-inch alloys, backup camera w/ front & rear park sensors, JBL premium audio system, power seats w/ driver memory, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, full power group incl. power liftgate, rear sunshades, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, auto-dimming rearview mirror, garage door opener, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!
