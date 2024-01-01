Menu
2023 Toyota RAV4

6,577 KM

Details Features

$46,997.50

+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

2023 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

6,577KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFV7PW182816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 6,577 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2023 Toyota RAV4