$46,997.50+ tax & licensing
2023 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE
Location
6,577KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3RWRFV7PW182816
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 6,577 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
