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2023 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Autobahn - Certified
2023 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Autobahn - Certified
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
613-521-2300
$32,244
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
61,121KM
VIN WVWSA7CD8PW154699
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Reflex Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour BLACK W/SCALE PAPER PLAID, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # B8488
- Mileage 61,121 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified, Navigation, Sport Suspension, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple CarPlay!
This 2023 Volkswagen GTI remains an everyday hero, with class-leading versatility and phenomenal levels of performance. This 2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
The legendary Volkswagen GTI returns for the 2023 model year, with refined levels of comfort and practicality, while delivering an even more thrilling driving experience, thanks to extensive re-engineering and sophisticated technology. The heavily refreshed front fascia features aggressively restyled headlights with a reworked front bumper for improved performance and aerodynamics. Panels and surfaces are built and trimmed with high-quality materials, with a full suite of innovative safety and infotainment technology.
This hatchback has 61,121 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Reflex Silver Metallic in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Golf GTI's trim level is Autobahn. Stepping things up, this GTI Autobahn features an upgraded 10-inch Discover Pro infotainment screen with navigation, proximity keyless entry with push button start, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert and SiriusXM satellite radio, along with sport-tuned suspension, heated front sport seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, mobile device wireless charging, automatic air conditioning, front and rear cupholders, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 6-speaker audio system with a subwoofer. Additional features include blind spot detection, park distance control with front and rear parking sensors, rear collision mitigation, two 12-volt DC power outlets, cruise control with steering wheel controls, a back-up camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sport Suspension, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
This 2023 Volkswagen GTI remains an everyday hero, with class-leading versatility and phenomenal levels of performance. This 2023 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Gloucester.
The legendary Volkswagen GTI returns for the 2023 model year, with refined levels of comfort and practicality, while delivering an even more thrilling driving experience, thanks to extensive re-engineering and sophisticated technology. The heavily refreshed front fascia features aggressively restyled headlights with a reworked front bumper for improved performance and aerodynamics. Panels and surfaces are built and trimmed with high-quality materials, with a full suite of innovative safety and infotainment technology.
This hatchback has 61,121 km and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's Reflex Silver Metallic in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a 241HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Golf GTI's trim level is Autobahn. Stepping things up, this GTI Autobahn features an upgraded 10-inch Discover Pro infotainment screen with navigation, proximity keyless entry with push button start, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision alert and SiriusXM satellite radio, along with sport-tuned suspension, heated front sport seats, a heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, mobile device wireless charging, automatic air conditioning, front and rear cupholders, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 6-speaker audio system with a subwoofer. Additional features include blind spot detection, park distance control with front and rear parking sensors, rear collision mitigation, two 12-volt DC power outlets, cruise control with steering wheel controls, a back-up camera, and even more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sport Suspension, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.huntclubvw.ca/financing-request/
Volkswagen Certified Pre-Owned.
At Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen, our focus is customers like you. Our dedicated service, parts, and sales team are here to make your automotive experience a special one. We are very proud of our achievements and awards over the last 25 years and are committed to providing the same great service to our present and future customers. If youre looking for a vehicle, Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen is your destination for new, used, and certified pre-owned Volkswagen vehicles as well as other makes and models. Whatever your needs, we can help you here at Myers Hunt Club Volkswagen.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Gloucester. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
Compass
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
6-Way Driver Seat
WIRELESS CHARGING
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
6-Way Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Heated Front Sport Seats -inc: integrated headrests, manual lumbar support, manual height adjustment and power recline
(ACC) Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Park Distance Control Front And Rear Parking Sensors
REAR TRAFFIC ALERT
Blind Spot Monitor Blind Spot
Front Assist (Forward Collision Warning and Autonomous Emergency Braking)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) / Travel Assist
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Front-wheel drive
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
Electro-Mechanical Limited Slip Differential
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
2.76 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 2.0 TSI 241 HP 4-Cylinder
Convenience
Proximity Key
Exterior
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels w/Locks
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Hunt Club VW
2655 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N1
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Call Dealer
613-521-XXXX(click to show)
$32,244
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-521-2300
2023 Volkswagen Golf