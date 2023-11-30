$78,162+ tax & licensing
2024 Cadillac LYRIQ
Tech
Location
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
10KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10629129
- Stock #: 24-0252
- VIN: 1GYKPMRL4RZ105555
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHT
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 10 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
This 2024 Cadillac Lyriq is an EV that impresses with a refined cabin, great driving range and head-turning styling.
Delivering next level technology, this Cadillac Lyriq pushes the boundaries of what is possible for a fast charging EV crossover vehicle. With an advanced 33 inch LED display and a driver focused cockpit, it's easy to immerse yourself into the pure driving experience. On the exterior, its sharp line and aggressive design adds dimensional texture for dramatic depth and a sleek new approach from the Cadillac brand.
This crystal wht SUV has an automatic transmission.
Our LYRIQ's trim level is Tech. This exquisite electric SUV features luxury appointments such as an expansive fixed glass roof with a power sunshade, Inteluxe synthetic leather upholstery, heated front seats with power adjustment and lumbar support, memory settings for the driver's seat, outside mirrors and steering wheel, wireless mobile device charging, dual-zone climate control, and an expansive 33-inch infotainment/driver's display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 5G communications capability, Google automotive services, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Safety features include front and rear park assist, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front pedestrian braking with bicyclist detection, blind zone steering assist, Teen Driver, forward collision alert, and an HD rear vision camera. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
6.49% financing for 84 months. Incentives expire 2023-11-30. See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
