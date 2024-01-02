$80,457+ tax & licensing
2024 Cadillac XT6
Sport - Power Liftgate
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$80,457
+ taxes & licensing
10KM
Used
VIN 1GYKPGRS0RZ720287
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stellar Black
- Interior Colour JET BLK LTH
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0328
- Mileage 10 KM
Disclosures
Demonstrator This vehicle was previously used as a demo vehicle.
Vehicle Description
With distinguished style, modern features, and true SUV capability, this 3-row Cadillac XT6 is the ideal family hauler.
Providing next-level capability, this Cadillac XT6 offers a sophisticated driving experience thanks to its advanced all-wheel-drive powertrain and safety features. The XT6 also features 3 rows of folding seats that allows you to haul your family around town or on long road trips in ultimate refinement and comfort. It also comes with first class premium materials enhancing your driving experience even further. This 2023 Cadillac XT6 is indeed the perfect large SUV.
This stellar black SUV has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our XT6's trim level is Sport. This XT6 Sport features adaptive performance suspension and unique exterior styling, with inbuilt navigation, ventilated and heated front seats, perforated leather seats, a heated steering wheel, and mobile device wireless charging. Other features include LED lights, a power liftgate with programmable memory height, an upgraded 14-speaker Bose audio system, Wi-Fi hotspot capability, tri-zone climate control, adaptive remote start, and an 8-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety equipment include lane change alert with blind zone monitoring, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, front pedestrian braking, and rear cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Technology Package, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Premium Headlamps System, Enhanced Vision And Comfort Package, Led Headlamps. This is a demonstrator vehicle driven by a member of our staff, so we can offer a great deal on it.
4.99% financing for 84 months. Incentives expire 2024-01-02. See dealer for details.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Power Liftgate
LED Headlamps
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Interior
WIRELESS CHARGING
Additional Features
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Driver Assist Package
Enhanced Vision and Comfort Package
Advanced Security Package
Premium Headlamps System
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
