$112,995+ tax & licensing
2024 GMC Yukon
Denali Ultimate DENALI ULTIMATE, 3.0 DURAMX, POWER STEPS, 22'S
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$112,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
12,000KM
VIN 1GKS2EKT6RR164051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,000 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED
Compare at $116385 - Myers Cadillac is just $112995!
JUST IN - 2024 YUKON DENALI ULTIMATE BLACK ON UMBER- DURAMAX 3.0L TURBO-DIESEL , REAR SEAT MEDIA SYSTEM, BOSE PERFORMANCE SERIES SOUND SYSTEM, SUPER CRUISE(TM), 22 MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEELS W/CHROME ACCENTS & DARK PAINT, MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE, SUNROOF, POWER PANORAMIC, DUAL PANE, TILT-SLIDING WITH POWER SUNSHADE, SECOND ROW BUCKET, POWER RELEASE, POWER RETRACTABLE ASSIST STEPS WITH LED LIGHTING, ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL, OVER $130L NEW! NO LUXURY TAX, CLEAN CARFAX, NON SMOKER. NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Trailer Sway Control
Glass, deep-tinted
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Wiper, rear intermittent
Wipers, front intermittent, Rainsense
Mirror caps, body-colour
Headlamps, LED
Glass, windshield shade band
Tire carrier, lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Rear Camera Mirror Washer
Lamps, stop and tail, LED
Fascia, front
Fog lamps, front LED
Glass, driver and front passenger laminated front door window
Liftgate, rear power programmable hands-free with GMC logo projection
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, power-folding driver-side auto-dimming, integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lighting
Active aero shutters, upper (Standard with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Tires, 275/50R22SL all-season, blackwall
Assist steps, power-retractable with perimeter lighting
Sunroof, power Panoramic, dual-pane tilt-sliding with express-open and close and power sunshade
mouldings, vader bodyside
Interior
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Steering column, power tilt and telescopic
Defogger, rear-window electric
Steering wheel, heated
Floor covering, colour-keyed carpeting
Lighting, interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature, cargo lights, door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, programmable
Door locks, rear child security, manual
Sensor, vehicle inclination will detect vehicle being towed or jacked up
Seats, heated second row, outboard positions
Door handles, chrome with body-colour strip
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Assist handles, front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar (Does not include front row passenger assist handle.)
Assist handles, overhead, driver and front passenger, located in headliner
Head-Up Display, 15" diagonal multi-colour
Memory settings recalls 2 "driver" presets for power driver seat, outside rearview mirrors and power and tilt and telescopic steering column
Power outlet, front auxiliary, 12-volt, located in the centre stack of instrument panel
Power outlets, 2, 120-volt located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area
Sill plates, bright, front and rear doors (Denali-specific with logo.)
Warning tones headlamp on, driver and right-front passenger seat belt unfasten and turn signal on
Sensor, vehicle interior movement will detect movement within the cabin of the vehicle
Seats, third row 60/40 split-bench, power-folding
Seat adjusters, 16-way power includes 8-way power driver and front passenger seats with massage, 4-way power lumbar and 2-way upper shoulder and seatback bolster adjustment
Steering column lock, electrical
LPO, Sport Pedal Cover Kit (dealer-installed)
Driver Information Centre, enhanced, 12" diagonal multi-colour digital display includes speedometer and tachometer gauges
USB charging-only ports, 4 type-C, (2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row
Console, floor, power-sliding centre with drawer secure storage, manual sliding armrest and cup holders for second row; deletes (USR) 2 USB data ports within centre console
Mechanical
Hill Descent Control
4-wheel drive
Suspension, front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension, rear multi-link with coil springs
Mechanical jack with tools
Automatic Stop/Start
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil
Keyless Start, push-button
Rear axle, 3.23 ratio
Electronic Precision Shift
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Trailer brake controller, integrated
Hitch Guidance
Transfer case, active, 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls, includes neutral position for dinghy towing
Engine air filtration monitor
Engine control, stop/start system disable button, non-latching
Trailering equipment, heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform, 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2" trailering receiver
Alternator, 220 amps (Standard with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Cooling, external engine oil cooler, heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)
Exhaust, dual system with dual twin polished stainless-steel tips (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)
Suspension, Air Ride Adaptive
SMART TRAILER INTEGRATION INDICATOR
Battery, 730 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating (Standard with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 Engine only.)
Steering, power,
GVWR, 7500 lbs. (3402 kg) (Standard with (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Cooling system, extra capacity (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)
Safety
Hill start assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Safety Alert Seat
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Rear seat reminder
Airbags, Frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact airbag; Head-curtain airbags for all rows in outboard seating positions
Front outboard Passenger Sensing System for frontal outboard passenger airbag
Rear Pedestrian Alert
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats lower anchors and top tethers located in all second row seating positions, top tethers located in third row seating positions
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened; times out after 20 seconds and encourages seat belt use, can be turned on and off in Settings or Teen Driver menu
Hitch View with image adjustment, Pan/Zoom
Media / Nav / Comm
Bose premium audio
Android Auto
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, Bose Performance Series Sound System with 18 speakers
Additional Features
Heads-Up Display
LED Lights
360 Camera
Max Trailering Package includes (ZL6) ProGrade Trailering System and (V03) extra capacity cooling system (Deletes (V03) extra capacity cooling system when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chev Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
Call Dealer
613-225-XXXX(click to show)
$112,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2024 GMC Yukon