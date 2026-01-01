$37,693+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-50
GS-L AWD| HTD LEATHER| PANO ROOF| CARPLAY
2024 Mazda CX-50
GS-L AWD| HTD LEATHER| PANO ROOF| CARPLAY
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$37,693
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour INGOT BLUE METALLIC
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,205 KM
Vehicle Description
GS-L ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Heated leather seats, panoramic sunroof, heated steering, 10.25-inch display w/ wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, blind spot monitor, rear-cross traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, full power group incl. power seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
613-746-8500