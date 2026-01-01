Menu
GS-L ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!! Heated leather seats, panoramic sunroof, heated steering, 10.25-inch display w/ wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, blind spot monitor, rear-cross traffic alert, pre-collision system, lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, power liftgate, rain-sensing wipers, full power group incl. power seat, leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and Sirius XM!!

2024 Mazda CX-50

48,205 KM

Details Description

$37,693

+ taxes & licensing
GS-L AWD| HTD LEATHER| PANO ROOF| CARPLAY

13518707

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Used
48,205KM
VIN 7MMVABCM3RN180328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour INGOT BLUE METALLIC
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,205 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-746-8500

