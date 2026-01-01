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This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

2024 Mitsubishi RVR

50,433 KM

Details Description

$24,867

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Mitsubishi RVR

JUST LANDED!!

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14032743

2024 Mitsubishi RVR

JUST LANDED!!

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$24,867

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
50,433KM
VIN JA4AJUAU7RU601514

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 50,433 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your viewing today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
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613-746-8500

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$24,867

+ taxes & licensing>

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2024 Mitsubishi RVR