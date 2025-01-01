$42,650+ tax & licensing
2024 Subaru Forester
Wilderness WILDERNESS!! 182HP, ALL WEATHER INT.,
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 405932
- Mileage 17,562 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2024 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2024 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2024 * SINGLE OWNER * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Designed to cater to the Subaru owner who is looking to elevate their recreational and off the beaten path experience. Finished in Geyser Blue with contrasting Grey Soft Touch All Weather seating surfaces 17 alloy wheels with black matte finish, dual function X Mode with hill descent control, hexagonal LED fog lights, CVT with off road gearing, SI Drive with sport sharp mode, 3,000lbs towing capacity, off road suspension, engine and rear differential skid plates, full size spare tire, front view camera, one touch rear folding seats, alloy pedals, Subaru rear/side vehicle detection with blind spot monitoring, heated steering wheel, heated steering wheel, power rear gate, panoramic sunroof, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, windshield wiper deicer, leather wrapped steering wheel, dual climate control zone, proximity key with push start button, reverse automatic braking, backup camera with washer, EyeSight drivers technology all compliment this stunning 2024 Subaru Forester Wilderness. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Vehicle Features
Import Car Centre Sales
