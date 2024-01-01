$53,950+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Golf
R HUDS, LEATHER, NAV, HTD. & COOLED SEATS, HK, PANO.
2024 Volkswagen Golf
R HUDS, LEATHER, NAV, HTD. & COOLED SEATS, HK, PANO.
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
613-722-3030
$53,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lapiz Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 115961
- Mileage 10,719 KM
Vehicle Description
*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Without a doubt, we are convinced that this is the MOST fun you will have in a 5 door hatchback!! 315 horses with 295 foot pounds of torque under the hood, finished in Lapiz Blue with contrasting black Nappa leather seating surfaces with blue accents, 4MOTION all-wheel drive with rear axle torque vectoring differential, 19 Estoril machine alloys, illuminated handles, LED headlamps, cornering headlamps, surround lighting, adaptive cruise control, Harman Kardon sound system, heads up display, heated side mirrors, keyless access with push start button, navigation system, park distance control with park assist, rain sensing wipers, backup camera, SiriusXM radio, tri-zone climate control, voice control, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, brushed stainless steel pedals, heated front and rear seats, ambient lighting, sport heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, dynamic chassis control, electronic differential lock, R performance package with drift and special driving modes, dynamic road sign display, electronic stability control, front assist - autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring, hill hold assist, lane change assist, automatic high beam control, travel assist, only 10,719kms all compliment this truly stunning 2024 Volkswagen Golf R. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!
#importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
