Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

Used
10,719KM
VIN WVWEB7CD2RW115961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lapiz Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 115961
  • Mileage 10,719 KM

Vehicle Description

*** 2023 AUTOTRADER BEST PRICED DEALER AWARD 2023 * CARGURUS TOP RATED DEALER 2023 * NO ACCIDENTS * SMETANA APPROVED *** Without a doubt, we are convinced that this is the MOST fun you will have in a 5 door hatchback!! 315 horses with 295 foot pounds of torque under the hood, finished in Lapiz Blue with contrasting black Nappa leather seating surfaces with blue accents, 4MOTION all-wheel drive with rear axle torque vectoring differential, 19 Estoril machine alloys, illuminated handles, LED headlamps, cornering headlamps, surround lighting, adaptive cruise control, Harman Kardon sound system, heads up display, heated side mirrors, keyless access with push start button, navigation system, park distance control with park assist, rain sensing wipers, backup camera, SiriusXM radio, tri-zone climate control, voice control, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, brushed stainless steel pedals, heated front and rear seats, ambient lighting, sport heated steering wheel, ventilated front seats, dynamic chassis control, electronic differential lock, R performance package with drift and special driving modes, dynamic road sign display, electronic stability control, front assist - autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring, hill hold assist, lane change assist, automatic high beam control, travel assist, only 10,719kms all compliment this truly stunning 2024 Volkswagen Golf R. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 42 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
