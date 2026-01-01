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2025 Buick Encore GX
Sport Touring AWD, ST, MOONROOF
2025 Buick Encore GX
Sport Touring AWD, ST, MOONROOF
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$29,777
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
26,599KM
VIN KL4AMESL1SB193371
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cinnabar Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony seats and interior with Santorini Blue stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P-9550A
- Mileage 26,599 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $30670 - Myers Cadillac is just $29777!
JUST IN - LIKE NEW 2025 BUICK ENCORE GX ST- CINNABAR METALLIC ON BLACK , EXPERIENCE BUICK PACKAGE WHICH INCLUDES MOONROOF, AND UPGRADED ALLOY WHEELS, ADVANCED TECH PACKAGE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, HEATED SETAS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START, POWER SEAT, CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, BLOCK HEATER, HIGH GLOSS BLACK GRILL, NON SMOKER, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER. NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
JUST IN - LIKE NEW 2025 BUICK ENCORE GX ST- CINNABAR METALLIC ON BLACK , EXPERIENCE BUICK PACKAGE WHICH INCLUDES MOONROOF, AND UPGRADED ALLOY WHEELS, ADVANCED TECH PACKAGE, ADAPTIVE CRUISE, HEATED SETAS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, REMOTE START, POWER SEAT, CARPLAY AND ANDROID AUTO, BLOCK HEATER, HIGH GLOSS BLACK GRILL, NON SMOKER, CLEAN CARFAX, ONE OWNER. NO ADMIN FEES
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
COMPASS DISPLAY
Assist handle, front passenger
Map pocket, driver seatback
Console, floor, with armrest
Lighting, interior, dimming instrument panel cluster
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering column, tilt and telescopic, adjustable
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Lighting, rear cargo compartment lamp
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered, sliding
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night with tilt
Armrest, rear centre
Brake lining wear indicator
Air filter, pollutant
Headrests, 2-way adjustable, up/down, driver and front passenger
Key system, 2 keys
Knee bolster, driver and front passenger
Lighting, interior, overhead courtesy dual reading lamp
Seat, rear 40/60 split-bench, folding (60 percent on passenger side)
AUX heater, electric, heating/defroster
Defogger, rear-window, electric,
Assist handles, rear outboard,
Driver Information Centre 8" diagonal fully digital colour display, reconfigurable
Display, ECO drive assistance
USB charging ports, 2 (1 USB Type-A, 1 USB Type-C), charging only located on the rear of the centre console
Glovebox, single compartment
Steering wheel, wrapped (Flat-bottom.)
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Glass, deep-tinted
Windshield, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
Glass, acoustic, laminated windshield
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wiper, rear intermittent
Mechanical jack with tools
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Headlamp control, automatic on and off
Tail lamps, LED
Headlamps, LED
Wipers, front intermittent with pulse washers
Liftgate, power
Mouldings, Black bodyside
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass, along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Shutters, front lower grille, active
Tire, compact spare 16" (40.3 cm), located under cargo floor
Door pillar trim, blackout
Mouldings, upper side window, chrome roofline and gloss Black beltline
Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Shutters, front upper grille, active
Bumpers, front and rear, Silver-painted insert
Mouldings, rocker, gloss Black
Grille, Sport Touring, high gloss Black
Mechanical
driver shift control
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Steering, power, variable effort, electric
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Capless Fuel Fill
Keyless start, push button
Brake, electronic parking
Axle, 3.17 final drive ratio
Engine control, stop/start system
Engine air filtration monitor
Brakes, front and rear, electric
Engine control, stop/start system disable switch, non-latching
GVWR, 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)
Engine, ECOTEC 1.3L Turbo (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5,600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1,600 rpm FWD/AWD models)
All-wheel drive with Driver Mode Selector
Trailering provisions includes 4-wire electrical harness and 4-pin sealed connector
Fuel system, electronic, returnless
Vehicle health management, provides advanced warning of vehicle issues
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keep Assist
Following Distance Indicator
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Door locks, rear child security
Horn, dual note tone
Rear seat reminder
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Teen Driver a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to help encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain available vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from be...
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System, sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Daytime Running Lamps, Signature LED
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren) for child restraint seats, second row, 2 lower anchors for outboard seating positions only, 3 top tether anchors for all 3 seating positions
Tire Fill Alert (Does not monitor spare tire.)
Airbags, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact and head-curtain for front and rear seating positions
Seat belt, 3-point, driver with load limiter and pretensioners, height adjustable
Seat belt, 3-point, front passenger with load limiter and pretensioners, height adjustable
Buckle to Drive prevents vehicle from being shifted out of Park until driver seat belt is fastened, programmable
Seat belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions with pretensioners
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Antenna, roof-mounted
Noise control system, active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Audio system feature, 7-speaker system, enhanced performance including amplifier
Additional Features
USB ports, 2 (1 USB Type-A, 1 USB Type-C) located in the front of the centre console
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
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$29,777
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2025 Buick Encore GX