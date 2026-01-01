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2025 Cadillac XT5
Sport
2025 Cadillac XT5
Sport
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$59,626
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
28,423KM
VIN 1GYKNGRS6SZ112043
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 28,423 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2025 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. This SUV has 28,423 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Electric parking brake
Safety Alert Seat
Following Distance Indicator
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Door locks, rear child security
Brakes, active control
Daytime Running Lamps, LED
Horn, dual note tone
Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated
Rear seat reminder
Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert
Airbags, dual-stage frontal and seat-mounted side-impact for driver and front passenger; knee for driver; head-curtain for all outboard seating positions with rollover protection
Airbag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector
Interior
COMPASS DISPLAY
Steering column lock
Adaptive remote start
Door lock and latch shields
Glovebox, lockable
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener, 3-channel programmable
Sensor, cabin humidity
Air vents, rear (Deleted when (CJ4) tri-zone automatic climate control is ordered.)
Cargo Management System, rear, rails with sliding fence
Cargo shade, retractable, rear
Defogger, rear-window electric with front and side window outlets for the driver and right-front passenger
Windows, power front express-up and down rear express-down and comfort open (auto express down via key fob)
Sensor, inclination
Sensor, vehicle interior movement
Steering wheel, heated, automatic
Steering column, power tilt and telescoping
Air filter, cabin, particulate system
Seat, second row, 60/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release
Memory Package, recalls two "presets" for power driver seat outside mirrors and power tilt and telescoping steering column
Wireless Phone Charging (The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adaptor/back cover. To check for phone or other device compatibility, see cadillact...
Gauge cluster, dual Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information (Upgradeable to (UHS) 8" colour Driver Information Centre display when (Y4N) Technology Package is ordered.)
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming (Upgradeable to (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (Y4N) Technology Package is ordered.)
Steering wheel, wrapped
Mechanical
Tool kit, road emergency
Steering, electric power steering (EPS) assist
Alternator, 170 amps
Capless Fuel Fill
Engine, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT, with Automatic Stop/Start (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm, 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm)
Cooling system, heavy-duty
Chassis, real-time damping suspension
Suspension, Performance, driver select modes
Electronic Precision Shift
Automatic Stop/Start, with disable
Driver Mode Selector
Exterior
Door handles, body-colour
Spoiler, rear
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield)
Headlamps, automatic on/off
Sunroof, power UltraView double-sized glass roof that opens over first row, tilt-sliding with Express-Open and power sunshade
Windshield, acoustic laminated, windshield and front door glass
Headlamps, LED
Wheel, spare, 18" (45.7 cm) steel
Lamps, front park and cornering
IntelliBeam, automatic high beam on/off
Lamp, rear side marker taillamp
Roof rails, Gloss Black
Mirrors, outside heated, power-adjustable, power-folding driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signals
Hands-Free Liftgate open and close, programmable memory height, with Cadillac branded projection light
Tire, compact spare, 18" (45.7 cm) includes lateral cargo net
Media / Nav / Comm
Antenna, roof-mounted
Audio system feature, Bose Performance Series 14-speaker system includes Cadillac speaker grille pattern
Additional Features
Brakes, Brembo front, performance, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc. Red painted calipers, front and rear
Axle, 3.49 ratio
Lighting accent, light pipes in doors
Tires, P235/55R20 all-season, H-rated, blackwall (Included and only available with (S2K) 20" Gloss Black wheels, LPO.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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$59,626
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2025 Cadillac XT5