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2025 Dodge Durango
SRT Hellcat Hammerhead DURANGO HELLCAT HAMMERHEAD!
2025 Dodge Durango
SRT Hellcat Hammerhead DURANGO HELLCAT HAMMERHEAD!
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$105,000
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
311KM
VIN 1C4SDJH96SC508853
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Night Moves
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 311 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $108150 - Myers Cadillac is just $105000!
**LANDING MAY 15TH!! BEING SHIPPED FROM ACCROSS CANADA FOR YOU OTTAWA FOLK!! ** DURANGO SRT HELLCAT **HAMMERHEAD EDITION!!!!! ** 710 HP SUPERCHARGED V8, NIGHT MOVES METALLIC WITH Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats with Sepia accent stitching - $21145 IN PACKAGES FROM NEW!! ORIGINAL LIST $156530... NO LUX TAX!!!! UPGRADED FACTORY SOUND SYSTEM, TOW PACKAGE (TOW OVER 8000 LB!!!) MOONROOF, REMOTE START, CARPLAY, LCD MOINTORS, POWER LIFTGATE, UNDER 300 KM ON THE ODOMETER. CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, THIS IS A NEW CAR JUST $50000 LESS DOLLARS!!!!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
**LANDING MAY 15TH!! BEING SHIPPED FROM ACCROSS CANADA FOR YOU OTTAWA FOLK!! ** DURANGO SRT HELLCAT **HAMMERHEAD EDITION!!!!! ** 710 HP SUPERCHARGED V8, NIGHT MOVES METALLIC WITH Hammerhead Grey Laguna leather seats with Sepia accent stitching - $21145 IN PACKAGES FROM NEW!! ORIGINAL LIST $156530... NO LUX TAX!!!! UPGRADED FACTORY SOUND SYSTEM, TOW PACKAGE (TOW OVER 8000 LB!!!) MOONROOF, REMOTE START, CARPLAY, LCD MOINTORS, POWER LIFTGATE, UNDER 300 KM ON THE ODOMETER. CERTIFIED, NO ADMIN FEES, THIS IS A NEW CAR JUST $50000 LESS DOLLARS!!!!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
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1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
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$105,000
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2025 Dodge Durango