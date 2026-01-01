$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 Dodge Durango
R/T - Navigation - Heated Seats
2025 Dodge Durango
R/T - Navigation - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
613-830-1777
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
77,616KM
VIN 1C4SDJCTXSC512682
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DB Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 77,616 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport Suspension, Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Mobile Hotspot!
With such a versatile, capable, and comfortable SUV, you may never need another family car after the Dodge Durango. This 2025 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Filled with impressive standard features, this family friendly 2025 Dodge Durango is a surprising and adventurous SUV. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.
This SUV has 77,616 km. It's Db Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Durango's trim level is R/T. Standard features include heated front seats with a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, mobile hotspot internet access, remote engine start, and a 10.1-inch infotainment screen powered by Uconnect 5 with inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include blind spot detection, ParkSense rear parking sensors, and rear cross path detection. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Mobile Hotspot, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SDJCTXSC512682.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansjeep.ca/apply-for-financing/
The road to new driving experiences begins in our inventory, where you'll find an incredible array of brand-new cars, trucks, minivans, and SUVs, including two of our bestselling models, the Dodge Ram 1500 and the Dodge Grand Caravan. If you want to know what the cutting edge of automotive technology looks like, all you have to do is visit Myers Orleans Jeep! Each model comes loaded with the convenient features and cool technology that help make every trip memorable. Looking for additional everyday luxury at a price that's incredibly wallet-friendly? Choose from our selection of quality pre-owned models! If you can think of a road, our friendly and knowledgeable sales team will help you find the perfect vehicle to drive it.
We may be a well-established dealership that's been part of the community for many years, but that doesn't mean we're stuck in the past! At Myers Orleans Jeep, we're proud to provide a fresh, modern approach to car buying. Using our array of online tools, you can browse our extensive inventory, schedule a service appointment, order parts, and even apply for credit from wherever you've got a connection. Our goal is to create relationships that will last, and we know that the best way to do this is by providing a dealership experience that's based on honesty, transparency, trust, and a commitment to customers. Stop by today and discover all the ways we go above and beyond for you.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
With such a versatile, capable, and comfortable SUV, you may never need another family car after the Dodge Durango. This 2025 Dodge Durango is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Filled with impressive standard features, this family friendly 2025 Dodge Durango is a surprising and adventurous SUV. Versatile as they come, you can manage any road you find in comfort and style, while effortlessly leading the pack in this Dodge Durango. For a capable, impressive, and versatile family SUV that can still climb mountains, this Dodge Durango is ready for your family's next big adventure.
This SUV has 77,616 km. It's Db Black in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 360HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Durango's trim level is R/T. Standard features include heated front seats with a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, a power liftgate for rear cargo access, mobile hotspot internet access, remote engine start, and a 10.1-inch infotainment screen powered by Uconnect 5 with inbuilt navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features also include blind spot detection, ParkSense rear parking sensors, and rear cross path detection. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sport Suspension, Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Mobile Hotspot, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4SDJCTXSC512682.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansjeep.ca/apply-for-financing/
The road to new driving experiences begins in our inventory, where you'll find an incredible array of brand-new cars, trucks, minivans, and SUVs, including two of our bestselling models, the Dodge Ram 1500 and the Dodge Grand Caravan. If you want to know what the cutting edge of automotive technology looks like, all you have to do is visit Myers Orleans Jeep! Each model comes loaded with the convenient features and cool technology that help make every trip memorable. Looking for additional everyday luxury at a price that's incredibly wallet-friendly? Choose from our selection of quality pre-owned models! If you can think of a road, our friendly and knowledgeable sales team will help you find the perfect vehicle to drive it.
We may be a well-established dealership that's been part of the community for many years, but that doesn't mean we're stuck in the past! At Myers Orleans Jeep, we're proud to provide a fresh, modern approach to car buying. Using our array of online tools, you can browse our extensive inventory, schedule a service appointment, order parts, and even apply for credit from wherever you've got a connection. Our goal is to create relationships that will last, and we know that the best way to do this is by providing a dealership experience that's based on honesty, transparency, trust, and a commitment to customers. Stop by today and discover all the ways we go above and beyond for you.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Heated Seats
Compass
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
4g Lte Wi-Fi Hot Spot Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Red Accent Stitching
Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Fold Into Floor, 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Dodge Connect Tracker System
Mechanical
Block Heater
Sport Suspension
180 Amp Alternator
Sport tuned suspension
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.09 Rear Axle Ratio
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
GVWR: 3,220 kgs (7,100 lbs)
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Full-Time All-Wheel
612.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/MDS
92 L Fuel Tank
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
ParkSense with Stop Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
506w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
Uconnect Connected Travel & Traffic Services Real-Time Traffic Display
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Mobile hotspot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2025 Dodge Durango R/T - Navigation - Heated Seats 77,616 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Sport - Android Auto - Apple CarPlay 77,015 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Tesla Model Y LONG RANGE 55,569 KM $47,888 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Jeep
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-830-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-830-1777
2025 Dodge Durango