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Compare at $88465 - Myers Cadillac is just $85888! <br> <br>**LANDING MAY 10TH- PRE SALE ON NOW!! ** MUSTANG DARK HORSE- TREMEC 6 SPEED, OXFORD WHITE ON BLACK/BLUE RECARO SEATS ( $1800) BLACK CALIPERS, HANDLING PACKAGE ($5995) SPOILER, PREMIER TRIM PACKAGE ($5015) ADAPTIVE CRUISE, ARPLAY, HOOD STRIPE, ORIGINAL LIST $94195- MINT, SINGLE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES, NON SMOKER. PRICED TO SELL. JUST IN TIME FOR SPRING/SUMMER FUN!!! <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en target=_blank>https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/>Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence! <br> <br/><br>All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2025 Ford Mustang

3,288 KM

Details Description

$85,888

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Ford Mustang

Dark Horse DARK HORSE, HANDLING PACKAGE, RECARO SEATS

Watch This Vehicle
14007141

2025 Ford Mustang

Dark Horse DARK HORSE, HANDLING PACKAGE, RECARO SEATS

Location

Myers Automotive Group

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6

613-225-2277

Contact Seller

$85,888

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
3,288KM
VIN 1FA6P8R01S5502633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Black/Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P-9525A
  • Mileage 3,288 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $88465 - Myers Cadillac is just $85888!

**LANDING MAY 10TH- PRE SALE ON NOW!! ** MUSTANG DARK HORSE- TREMEC 6 SPEED, OXFORD WHITE ON BLACK/BLUE RECARO SEATS ( $1800) BLACK CALIPERS, HANDLING PACKAGE ($5995) SPOILER, PREMIER TRIM PACKAGE ($5015) ADAPTIVE CRUISE, ARPLAY, HOOD STRIPE, ORIGINAL LIST $94195- MINT, SINGLE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES, NON SMOKER. PRICED TO SELL. JUST IN TIME FOR SPRING/SUMMER FUN!!!

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en


Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!


All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC

1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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613-225-XXXX

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613-225-2277

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$85,888

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-225-2277

2025 Ford Mustang