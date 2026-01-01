$85,888+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Ford Mustang
Dark Horse DARK HORSE, HANDLING PACKAGE, RECARO SEATS
2025 Ford Mustang
Dark Horse DARK HORSE, HANDLING PACKAGE, RECARO SEATS
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
613-225-2277
$85,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
3,288KM
VIN 1FA6P8R01S5502633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Black/Blue
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # P-9525A
- Mileage 3,288 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $88465 - Myers Cadillac is just $85888!
**LANDING MAY 10TH- PRE SALE ON NOW!! ** MUSTANG DARK HORSE- TREMEC 6 SPEED, OXFORD WHITE ON BLACK/BLUE RECARO SEATS ( $1800) BLACK CALIPERS, HANDLING PACKAGE ($5995) SPOILER, PREMIER TRIM PACKAGE ($5015) ADAPTIVE CRUISE, ARPLAY, HOOD STRIPE, ORIGINAL LIST $94195- MINT, SINGLE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES, NON SMOKER. PRICED TO SELL. JUST IN TIME FOR SPRING/SUMMER FUN!!!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
**LANDING MAY 10TH- PRE SALE ON NOW!! ** MUSTANG DARK HORSE- TREMEC 6 SPEED, OXFORD WHITE ON BLACK/BLUE RECARO SEATS ( $1800) BLACK CALIPERS, HANDLING PACKAGE ($5995) SPOILER, PREMIER TRIM PACKAGE ($5015) ADAPTIVE CRUISE, ARPLAY, HOOD STRIPE, ORIGINAL LIST $94195- MINT, SINGLE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, NO ADMIN FEES, NON SMOKER. PRICED TO SELL. JUST IN TIME FOR SPRING/SUMMER FUN!!!
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=b35bf617-8dfe-4a3a-b6ae-b4e858efb71d&Lang=en
Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles. Instead of worries our vehicles come with a 150+ point inspection and a 30 day / 2,500kms Vehicle Exchange Privilege. Buy with confidence!
All prices include Admin fee and Etching Registration, applicable Taxes and licensing fees are extra.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Cadillac Chevrolet Buick GMC
1200 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0A6
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$85,888
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-225-2277
2025 Ford Mustang