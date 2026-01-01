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2025 Jeep Compass
North - Remote Start - Low Mileage
2025 Jeep Compass
North - Remote Start - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
613-830-1777
$35,446
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
4,581KM
VIN 3C4NJDBNXST607645
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 4,581 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Climate Control, Proximity Key, Heated Seats!
Elevate your driving experience with this 2025 Jeep Compass, with advanced tech and a slew of great standard features. This 2025 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Keeping with quintessential Jeep engineering, this 2025 Compass sports a striking exterior design, with an extremely refined interior, loaded with the latest and greatest safety, infotainment and convenience technology. This SUV also has the off-road prowess to booth, with rugged build quality and great reliability to ensure that you get to your destination and back, as many times as you want. This low mileage SUV has just 4,581 km. It's Bright White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Compass's trim level is North. This Compass North steps things up with a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, roof rack rails, front fog lamps and cornering headlamps, in addition to heated front seats, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen powered by Uconnect 5 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push button start, air conditioning, cruise control with steering wheel controls, and front and rear cupholders. Safety features also include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision warning with active braking, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Climate Control, Proximity Key, Heated Seats, LED Lights, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDBNXST607645.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansjeep.ca/apply-for-financing/
The road to new driving experiences begins in our inventory, where you'll find an incredible array of brand-new cars, trucks, minivans, and SUVs, including two of our bestselling models, the Dodge Ram 1500 and the Dodge Grand Caravan. If you want to know what the cutting edge of automotive technology looks like, all you have to do is visit Myers Orleans Jeep! Each model comes loaded with the convenient features and cool technology that help make every trip memorable. Looking for additional everyday luxury at a price that's incredibly wallet-friendly? Choose from our selection of quality pre-owned models! If you can think of a road, our friendly and knowledgeable sales team will help you find the perfect vehicle to drive it.
We may be a well-established dealership that's been part of the community for many years, but that doesn't mean we're stuck in the past! At Myers Orleans Jeep, we're proud to provide a fresh, modern approach to car buying. Using our array of online tools, you can browse our extensive inventory, schedule a service appointment, order parts, and even apply for credit from wherever you've got a connection. Our goal is to create relationships that will last, and we know that the best way to do this is by providing a dealership experience that's based on honesty, transparency, trust, and a commitment to customers. Stop by today and discover all the ways we go above and beyond for you.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Elevate your driving experience with this 2025 Jeep Compass, with advanced tech and a slew of great standard features. This 2025 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Orleans.
Keeping with quintessential Jeep engineering, this 2025 Compass sports a striking exterior design, with an extremely refined interior, loaded with the latest and greatest safety, infotainment and convenience technology. This SUV also has the off-road prowess to booth, with rugged build quality and great reliability to ensure that you get to your destination and back, as many times as you want. This low mileage SUV has just 4,581 km. It's Bright White in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Compass's trim level is North. This Compass North steps things up with a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, remote engine start, roof rack rails, front fog lamps and cornering headlamps, in addition to heated front seats, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen powered by Uconnect 5 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, push button start, air conditioning, cruise control with steering wheel controls, and front and rear cupholders. Safety features also include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, forward collision warning with active braking, driver monitoring alert, and a rearview camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start, Climate Control, Proximity Key, Heated Seats, LED Lights, Lane Keep Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDBNXST607645.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersorleansjeep.ca/apply-for-financing/
The road to new driving experiences begins in our inventory, where you'll find an incredible array of brand-new cars, trucks, minivans, and SUVs, including two of our bestselling models, the Dodge Ram 1500 and the Dodge Grand Caravan. If you want to know what the cutting edge of automotive technology looks like, all you have to do is visit Myers Orleans Jeep! Each model comes loaded with the convenient features and cool technology that help make every trip memorable. Looking for additional everyday luxury at a price that's incredibly wallet-friendly? Choose from our selection of quality pre-owned models! If you can think of a road, our friendly and knowledgeable sales team will help you find the perfect vehicle to drive it.
We may be a well-established dealership that's been part of the community for many years, but that doesn't mean we're stuck in the past! At Myers Orleans Jeep, we're proud to provide a fresh, modern approach to car buying. Using our array of online tools, you can browse our extensive inventory, schedule a service appointment, order parts, and even apply for credit from wherever you've got a connection. Our goal is to create relationships that will last, and we know that the best way to do this is by providing a dealership experience that's based on honesty, transparency, trust, and a commitment to customers. Stop by today and discover all the ways we go above and beyond for you.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Orleans. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Immobilizer
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Vinyl/Rubber Front And Rear Floor Mats
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet And Rubber Mat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Global Telematics Box Module (TBM)
Driver And Passenger Heated Front Seat
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Forward collision alert
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Lane Keep Assist
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Forward Collision Warning w/Active Braking
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Exterior
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Convenience
Proximity Key
Mechanical
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
51 L Fuel Tank
3.73 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,177 kgs (4,800 lbs)
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
LED Lights
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Orleans Jeep
1465 Youville Dr, Ottawa, ON K1C 4R1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-830-XXXX(click to show)
$35,446
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-830-1777
2025 Jeep Compass