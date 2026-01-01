$57,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Jeep Wrangler
Sport S 4 Door 4x4
2025 Jeep Wrangler
Sport S 4 Door 4x4
Location
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
613-656-6526
$57,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Anvil
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3729
- Mileage 1,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the thrill of adventure with the new Jeep Wrangler Sport S, dressed in a sleek gray finish and equipped with 4x4 capabilities that handle all terrains effortlessly. This SUV is designed for those who love a bold, rugged look combined with modern features. The Jeep Wrangler Sport S captivates with its iconic design and sporty alloy wheels, hinting at both adventure and sophistication. Inside, you'll find a comfortable space, complete with air conditioning for those hot days, and power windows for a touch of convenience. The Wrangler ensures you stay connected with options like bluetooth connectivity and smart device integration, transforming your vehicle into a mobile hub of communication and entertainment. The technologically advanced setup includes a backup camera for added safety, cruise control for easy long drives, and a keyless entry system for stress-free access. Stay entertained with the satellite radio and stay connected with the built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, making every journey both enjoyable and connected. This Jeep is perfect for adventure seekers, ideal for families or individuals looking to conquer the great outdoors in style and comfort. Don't miss the chance to own this incredible vehicle. Contact our dealership for more details and take the next step toward your exciting adventures.
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
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