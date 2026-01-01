$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2025 Kia Carnival
LX+
2025 Kia Carnival
LX+
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
31,156KM
VIN KNDNB5K3XS6523739
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Aurora Black Pearl
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2872
- Mileage 31,156 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Power Liftgate, Power Sliding Doors, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation, Rear Camera
Trips, sports, family for everything activity in life, theres this Kia Carnival. This 2025 Kia Carnival is for sale today in Ottawa.
This 2025 Kia Carnival is the perfect balance of SUV capability, mini-van family focus, and Kia's reputation for feature rich and dependable vehicles. This Carnival is an extremely compelling minivan, with cutting edge infotainment technology and a host of driver-assistance features offered as standard. In a sea of monotonous and bland minivans, nothing beats this 2025 Kia Carnival. This van has 31,156 km. It's Aurora Black Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Carnival's trim level is LX+. A smart power liftgate and power sliding rear doors are among the many upgrades in this Carnival LX+. This trim is also decked with great standard features like heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, remote start, removable 40-20-40 second row seats with Slide-N-Tow tumble rear seats, front and rear cupholders, cruise control with steering wheel controls, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Trips, sports, family for everything activity in life, theres this Kia Carnival. This 2025 Kia Carnival is for sale today in Ottawa.
This 2025 Kia Carnival is the perfect balance of SUV capability, mini-van family focus, and Kia's reputation for feature rich and dependable vehicles. This Carnival is an extremely compelling minivan, with cutting edge infotainment technology and a host of driver-assistance features offered as standard. In a sea of monotonous and bland minivans, nothing beats this 2025 Kia Carnival. This van has 31,156 km. It's Aurora Black Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Carnival's trim level is LX+. A smart power liftgate and power sliding rear doors are among the many upgrades in this Carnival LX+. This trim is also decked with great standard features like heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, remote start, removable 40-20-40 second row seats with Slide-N-Tow tumble rear seats, front and rear cupholders, cruise control with steering wheel controls, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST - Fog Lights 85,889 KM $47,888 + tax & lic
2024 Nissan Sentra SV - Remote Start - Proximity Key 8,678 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - Low Mileage 70,581 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2025 Kia Carnival