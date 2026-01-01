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<b>Navigation, Power Liftgate, Power Sliding Doors, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation, Rear Camera</b><br> <br> Trips, sports, family for everything activity in life, theres this Kia Carnival. This 2025 Kia Carnival is for sale today in Ottawa. <br> <br>This 2025 Kia Carnival is the perfect balance of SUV capability, mini-van family focus, and Kias reputation for feature rich and dependable vehicles. This Carnival is an extremely compelling minivan, with cutting edge infotainment technology and a host of driver-assistance features offered as standard. In a sea of monotonous and bland minivans, nothing beats this 2025 Kia Carnival. This van has 31,156 km. Its Aurora Black Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Carnivals trim level is LX+. A smart power liftgate and power sliding rear doors are among the many upgrades in this Carnival LX+. This trim is also decked with great standard features like heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, remote start, removable 40-20-40 second row seats with Slide-N-Tow tumble rear seats, front and rear cupholders, cruise control with steering wheel controls, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/ target=_blank>https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/</a><br><br> <br/><br>At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade ins and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000s of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. Thats right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, were in this together! If we dont have what youre looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000s of buyers to get you top trade in value. <br>We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota. <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

2025 Kia Carnival

31,156 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Kia Carnival

LX+

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14062401

2025 Kia Carnival

LX+

Location

Myers Automotive Group

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8

613-823-8088

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
31,156KM
VIN KNDNB5K3XS6523739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black Pearl
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2872
  • Mileage 31,156 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Power Liftgate, Power Sliding Doors, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Climate Control, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Mitigation, Rear Camera

Trips, sports, family for everything activity in life, theres this Kia Carnival. This 2025 Kia Carnival is for sale today in Ottawa.

This 2025 Kia Carnival is the perfect balance of SUV capability, mini-van family focus, and Kia's reputation for feature rich and dependable vehicles. This Carnival is an extremely compelling minivan, with cutting edge infotainment technology and a host of driver-assistance features offered as standard. In a sea of monotonous and bland minivans, nothing beats this 2025 Kia Carnival. This van has 31,156 km. It's Aurora Black Pearl in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Carnival's trim level is LX+. A smart power liftgate and power sliding rear doors are among the many upgrades in this Carnival LX+. This trim is also decked with great standard features like heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, remote start, removable 40-20-40 second row seats with Slide-N-Tow tumble rear seats, front and rear cupholders, cruise control with steering wheel controls, and a 12.3-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Safety features include lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation, and rear parking sensors.

To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/



At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Barrhaven Toyota

4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
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613-823-8088

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Myers Automotive Group

613-823-8088

2025 Kia Carnival