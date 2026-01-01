$44,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Mazda CX-5
Signature AWD
2025 Mazda CX-5
Signature AWD
Location
Barrhaven Mazda
520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
613-699-8733
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 48401
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Step into the world of sophistication with the 2025 Mazda CX-5 Signature in a striking black finish. This SUV, equipped with all-wheel drive, ensures smooth handling across any terrain, making every journey a joy. The exterior boasts an elegant design with alloy wheels and an eye-catching black hue that sets you apart on the road. The interior takes comfort to the next level with plush leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and leatherette door trim inserts. Enjoy the feeling of luxury with heated and cooled front seats, as well as heated rear seats and mirrors. The Mazda CX-5 is packed with cutting-edge technology to enhance your driving experience. Stay connected with smart device integration, cruise in comfort with adaptive cruise control, and navigate with ease using the built-in navigation system. Safety is prioritized with features like lane assist, a backup camera, and parking sensors, offering peace of mind on every drive. Perfect for families or individuals seeking comfort and premium features in an SUV, the 2025 Mazda CX-5 Signature is ready to elevate your driving experience. Contact our dealership to learn more and take the first step towards owning this exceptional vehicle.
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613-699-8733