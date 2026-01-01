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Step into the world of sophistication with the 2025 Mazda CX-5 Signature in a striking black finish. This SUV, equipped with all-wheel drive, ensures smooth handling across any terrain, making every journey a joy. The exterior boasts an elegant design with alloy wheels and an eye-catching black hue that sets you apart on the road. The interior takes comfort to the next level with plush leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and leatherette door trim inserts. Enjoy the feeling of luxury with heated and cooled front seats, as well as heated rear seats and mirrors. The Mazda CX-5 is packed with cutting-edge technology to enhance your driving experience. Stay connected with smart device integration, cruise in comfort with adaptive cruise control, and navigate with ease using the built-in navigation system. Safety is prioritized with features like lane assist, a backup camera, and parking sensors, offering peace of mind on every drive. Perfect for families or individuals seeking comfort and premium features in an SUV, the 2025 Mazda CX-5 Signature is ready to elevate your driving experience. Contact our dealership to learn more and take the first step towards owning this exceptional vehicle.

2025 Mazda CX-5

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Mazda CX-5

Signature AWD

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14235123

2025 Mazda CX-5

Signature AWD

Location

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-699-8733

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$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

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VIN JM3KFBEY2S0724106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 48401
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Step into the world of sophistication with the 2025 Mazda CX-5 Signature in a striking black finish. This SUV, equipped with all-wheel drive, ensures smooth handling across any terrain, making every journey a joy. The exterior boasts an elegant design with alloy wheels and an eye-catching black hue that sets you apart on the road. The interior takes comfort to the next level with plush leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and leatherette door trim inserts. Enjoy the feeling of luxury with heated and cooled front seats, as well as heated rear seats and mirrors. The Mazda CX-5 is packed with cutting-edge technology to enhance your driving experience. Stay connected with smart device integration, cruise in comfort with adaptive cruise control, and navigate with ease using the built-in navigation system. Safety is prioritized with features like lane assist, a backup camera, and parking sensors, offering peace of mind on every drive. Perfect for families or individuals seeking comfort and premium features in an SUV, the 2025 Mazda CX-5 Signature is ready to elevate your driving experience. Contact our dealership to learn more and take the first step towards owning this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Rear seat centre armrest
Trunk/hatch auto-latch

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
POWER MOONROOF
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C

Trim

Leather upholstery

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Genuine wood door panel insert
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Variable Valve Control
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Compressor: Intercooled Turbo
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Rear seats: split-bench
Manual-shift auto
Compression ratio: 10.50 to 1
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Engine displacement: 2.5 L
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy highway: 8.7L/100 km
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Approach angle: 17 deg
Ramp breakover angle: 16 deg
Speakers: 10
Rear cargo: power liftgate
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Turning radius: 5.5m (18.0')
Towing capacity: 907kg (2,000lbs)
Fuel tank capacity: 58.0L
Rear tires: 225/55HR19.0
Front tires: 225/55HR19.0
Departure angle: 23 deg
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Fuel economy city: 10.8L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Power 2-way driver lumbar support
Exterior parking camera rear
Exterior parking camera front
Exterior parking camera left
Exterior parking camera right
Wheel size: 19
Front headroom: 999mm (39.3)
Speaker type: Bose
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Surround view monitor
Smart device integration: Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Traffic sign information
Parking sensors: front and rear
Satellite radio trial duration with new vehicle purchase (months): 3
Limited slip differential: brake actuated
Proximity key: doors and push button start
Engine bore x stroke: 89.0mm x 100.0mm (3.50 x 3.94)
Drive type: all-wheel
Exterior body width: 1,844mm (72.6)
Navigation system: MAZDA CONNECT
Wheelbase: 2,698mm (106.2)
Front legroom: 1,041mm (41.0)
Rear legroom: 1,007mm (39.6)
Rear headroom: 991mm (39.0)
Front hiproom: 1,402mm (55.2)
Rear hiproom: 1,405mm (55.3)
Front shoulder room: 1,451mm (57.1)
Rear shoulder room: 1,392mm (54.8)
Passenger volume: 2,934L (103.6 cu.ft.)
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Primary LCD size: 10.3
Exterior height: 1,684mm (66.3)
Fuel economy combined: 9.8L/100 km
Ground clearance (min): 201mm (7.9)
Horsepower: 227hp @ 5,000RPM
Torque: 310 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Engine torque: 310 lb.-ft. @ 2,000RPM
Blind spot: Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) warning
Rear collision: mitigation
Exterior length: 4,575mm (180.1)
Lane departure: Lane-keep Assist System (LAS) active
Forward collision: Smart City Brake Support (SCBS) mitigation
Appearance: digital/analog
Engine litres: 2.5L
Adaptive Cruise Control: Mazda Radar Cruise Control (MRCC) w/Stop & Go
Seat Upholstery: leather Nappa
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Moonroof sunshade: manual
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,680 L (59 cu.ft.)
Interior rear cargo volume: 871 L (31 cu.ft.)
Wireless Phone Charger: front
Hybrid electric powertrain type: none
Hybrid system combined power torque: none
Electric motor horsepower: none
Hybrid system net power: none
Electric motor 1 torque: none
Curb weight: 1,764kg (3,889lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Barrhaven Mazda

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

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613-699-XXXX

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613-699-8733

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$44,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrhaven Mazda

613-699-8733

2025 Mazda CX-5