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The 2025 Ram 1500 Big Horn in a bold new finish and robust 4×4 drivetrain offers unparalleled handling for both urban roads and rugged terrains. This New Ram Truck exudes power and confidence with its striking design and meticulously crafted details that promise a commanding presence wherever you go. Slip inside and experience a spacious and versatile interior that combines comfort with functionality. With a blend of high-quality materials and thoughtful ergonomic design, youre set for miles of enjoyable travel. The Big Horn trim enhances the experience with intuitive features like keyless entry, power windows, and a smart device integration system. The truck is well-equipped with cutting-edge technology ensuring you stay connected and secure. It houses a host of advanced features such as a backup camera, remote start, and a digital wi-fi hotspot, ensuring entertainment and convenience are always within reach. Key safety components like brake assist, lane assist, and parking sensors provide peace of mind, while adaptive cruise control ensures a smoother drive. This vehicle is ideal for adventure seekers and practical drivers alike, balancing power with modern safety and comfort. Contact our dealership today to learn more about how you can take the 2025 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab home and elevate your driving experience.

2025 RAM 1500

1,000 KM

Details Description Features

$67,777

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew | Night Edition

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14116798

2025 RAM 1500

Big Horn 4x4 Crew | Night Edition

Location

Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-656-6526

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Contact Seller

$67,777

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
1,000KM
VIN 1C6SRFFPXSN769754

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 1,000 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2025 Ram 1500 Big Horn in a bold new finish and robust 4×4 drivetrain offers unparalleled handling for both urban roads and rugged terrains. This New Ram Truck exudes power and confidence with its striking design and meticulously crafted details that promise a commanding presence wherever you go. Slip inside and experience a spacious and versatile interior that combines comfort with functionality. With a blend of high-quality materials and thoughtful ergonomic design, youre set for miles of enjoyable travel. The Big Horn trim enhances the experience with intuitive features like keyless entry, power windows, and a smart device integration system. The truck is well-equipped with cutting-edge technology ensuring you stay connected and secure. It houses a host of advanced features such as a backup camera, remote start, and a digital wi-fi hotspot, ensuring entertainment and convenience are always within reach. Key safety components like brake assist, lane assist, and parking sensors provide peace of mind, while adaptive cruise control ensures a smoother drive. This vehicle is ideal for adventure seekers and practical drivers alike, balancing power with modern safety and comfort. Contact our dealership today to learn more about how you can take the 2025 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab home and elevate your driving experience.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders
Rear seat centre armrest
Voice recorder
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Transmission: 8 speed automatic

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Trailer Sway Control
Front fog lights
Perimeter/approach lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Oil Pressure Gauge
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear door bins
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Engine Displacement: 3.0 L
Variable Valve Control
Number of Valves: 24
Drive Type: Four-Wheel
Cylinder Configuration: I-6
Seat upholstery: cloth
Sequential multi-point fuel injection
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Speakers: 6
1-touch down
1-touch up
Front wheel independent suspension
Front centre armrest: w/storage
Rear seats: split-bench
Fuel economy highway: 9.7L/100 km
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Bumpers: chrome
Engine Litres: 3.0L
Compressor: Twin Turbo
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
Roadside assistance coverage: 60 months/100,000km
Corrosion perforation warranty: 60 months/160,000km
Engine location: front
Basic warranty: 36 months/60,000km
Compression ratio: 10.40 to 1
Right rear passenger: conventional
Front seats: bench
Max seating capacity: 6
Left rear passenger door: conventional
Rear cargo: tailgate
Fuel tank capacity: 98.4L
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
1st row LCD monitors: 2
Door mirrors: chrome
Fuel economy city: 12.2L/100 km
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Auto high-beam headlights
Wheel size: 18
Internet access capable: mobile hotspot
Exterior parking camera rear: ParkView yes
Rear seats Folding position: fold-up cushion
Proximity key: push button start only
Front legroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Front shoulder room: 1,676mm (66.0)
Rear shoulder room: 1,669mm (65.7)
Front headroom: 1,039mm (40.9)
Blind spot: Blind Spot Detection warning
Fuel economy combined: 11.0L/100 km
Primary LCD size: 8.4
GVWR: 3,221kg (7,100lbs)
Engine bore x stroke: 84.0mm x 90.0mm (3.31 x 3.54)
Rear headroom: 1,011mm (39.8)
Exterior height: 1,971mm (77.6)
Exterior body width: 2,085mm (82.1)
Rear legroom: 1,148mm (45.2)
Front hiproom: 1,610mm (63.4)
Rear hiproom: 1,610mm (63.4)
Passenger volume: 3,749L (132.4 cu.ft.)
Forward collision: Forward Collision Warning-Plus mitigation
Exterior length: 5,916mm (232.9)
Wheelbase: 3,670mm (144.5)
Turning radius: 7.0m (23.1')
Parking sensors: ParkSense front and rear
Appearance: analog
Towing capacity: 2,889kg (6,370lbs)
Rear tires: 275/65TR18.0
Front tires: 275/65TR18.0
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Brakes regenerative
Alternator hybrid electric motor
Starter hybrid electric motor
Hybrid traction battery voltage: 48
Hybrid traction battery number of cells: 12
Rear collision: Cross Path Detection warning
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Front pedestrian detection: prevention
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 1,940 L (69 cu.ft.)
Hitch Class: IV
Payload: 785kg (1,730lbs)
Lane departure: Active Lane Management System active
Horsepower: 420hp @ 5,200RPM
Torque: 469 lb.-ft. @ 3,500RPM
Engine torque: 469 lb.-ft. @ 3,500RPM
Curb weight: 2,343kg (5,166lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Barrhaven Chrysler

510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

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613-656-XXXX

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613-656-6526

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$67,777

+ taxes & licensing>

Barrhaven Chrysler

613-656-6526

2025 RAM 1500