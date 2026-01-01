$67,777+ taxes & licensing
2025 RAM 1500
Big Horn 4x4 Crew | Night Edition
2025 RAM 1500
Big Horn 4x4 Crew | Night Edition
Location
Barrhaven Chrysler
510, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5
613-656-6526
$67,777
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1,000 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2025 Ram 1500 Big Horn in a bold new finish and robust 4×4 drivetrain offers unparalleled handling for both urban roads and rugged terrains. This New Ram Truck exudes power and confidence with its striking design and meticulously crafted details that promise a commanding presence wherever you go. Slip inside and experience a spacious and versatile interior that combines comfort with functionality. With a blend of high-quality materials and thoughtful ergonomic design, youre set for miles of enjoyable travel. The Big Horn trim enhances the experience with intuitive features like keyless entry, power windows, and a smart device integration system. The truck is well-equipped with cutting-edge technology ensuring you stay connected and secure. It houses a host of advanced features such as a backup camera, remote start, and a digital wi-fi hotspot, ensuring entertainment and convenience are always within reach. Key safety components like brake assist, lane assist, and parking sensors provide peace of mind, while adaptive cruise control ensures a smoother drive. This vehicle is ideal for adventure seekers and practical drivers alike, balancing power with modern safety and comfort. Contact our dealership today to learn more about how you can take the 2025 Ram 1500 Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab home and elevate your driving experience.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
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613-656-6526