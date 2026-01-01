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2026 Chevrolet Traverse
LT
2026 Chevrolet Traverse
LT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
24,702KM
VIN 1GNEVGKS3TJ187139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sterling Grey M
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2926
- Mileage 24,702 KM
Vehicle Description
Wireless Charging, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, 360 Camera, Remote Start, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist
The 2026 Chevrolet Traverse blends spacious three-row comfort, modern style and advanced technology into a family-friendly SUV built for everyday life. This 2026 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2026 Chevrolet Traverse offers generous space, advanced connectivity and refined comfort for drivers who need a capable three-row SUV without compromise. Its interior delivers intuitive tech, premium finishes and seating designed to keep everyone comfortable on every journey. Built to support both daily routines and spirited getaways, the Traverse provides a confident, versatile ride for families and active lifestyles alike.
This SUV has 24,702 km. It's Sterling Grey M in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Traverse's trim level is LT. Standard features in this Traverse LT include heated front seats with a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, an AutoSense power liftgate for rear cargo access, adaptive cruise control, a wireless charging pad, and an expansive 17.7-inch infotainment screen with inbuilt navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM. Safety features also include blind zone alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, HD surround vision, following distance indication and forward collision alert.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
The 2026 Chevrolet Traverse blends spacious three-row comfort, modern style and advanced technology into a family-friendly SUV built for everyday life. This 2026 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2026 Chevrolet Traverse offers generous space, advanced connectivity and refined comfort for drivers who need a capable three-row SUV without compromise. Its interior delivers intuitive tech, premium finishes and seating designed to keep everyone comfortable on every journey. Built to support both daily routines and spirited getaways, the Traverse provides a confident, versatile ride for families and active lifestyles alike.
This SUV has 24,702 km. It's Sterling Grey M in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Traverse's trim level is LT. Standard features in this Traverse LT include heated front seats with a heated steering wheel, remote engine start, an AutoSense power liftgate for rear cargo access, adaptive cruise control, a wireless charging pad, and an expansive 17.7-inch infotainment screen with inbuilt navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and SiriusXM. Safety features also include blind zone alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, HD surround vision, following distance indication and forward collision alert.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our on-site restaurant, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage, and complimentary drinks. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE FOR VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (e.g., BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS), AND QUEBEC RESIDENTS.
Come by and check out our fleet of 110+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
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Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2026 Chevrolet Traverse