$18,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-371-4000
1997 Suzuki Carry
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10194003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Saddle
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 100,214 KM
Vehicle Description
It's time to sell the shop truck, we have had this little guy for almost 5 years. It is a one of a kind, custom paint, customer leather interior, custom stereo, runs great, stops great, looks great!!! Have a few small items that at some point will need to be addressed, but they are cosmetic. So much fun to drive and turns heads everywhere you go! Use it for a promotional vehicle for your business, or just for fun! This is a Suzuki Carry, we put the "Unimog" stickers on it for a laugh and kept them on cause they look so good. Great for around town, not a 400 series highway! Super cool
Vehicle Features
Comfort
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.