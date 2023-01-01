Menu
1997 Suzuki Carry

100,214 KM

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

1997 Suzuki Carry

1997 Suzuki Carry

1997 Suzuki Carry

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

100,214KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10194003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Saddle
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 100,214 KM

Vehicle Description

It's time to sell the shop truck, we have had this little guy for almost 5 years.  It is a one of a kind, custom paint, customer leather interior, custom stereo, runs great, stops great, looks great!!!  Have a few small items that at some point will need to be addressed, but they are cosmetic.  So much fun to drive and turns heads everywhere you go!  Use it for a promotional vehicle for your business, or just for fun!   This is a Suzuki Carry, we put the "Unimog" stickers on it for a laugh and kept them on cause they look so good.  Great for around town, not a 400 series highway!  Super cool

Vehicle Features

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

More inventory From LuckyDog Motors

1997 Suzuki Carry
100,214 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 88,084 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
1992 Autozam AZ-1
106,069 KM
$29,500 + tax & lic

