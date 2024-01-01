$10,998+ tax & licensing
2014 MINI Cooper Paceman
Cooper S
Location
Jerry Pfeil Mazda
202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-376-2240
152,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN WMWSS7C58EWN71823
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 152,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jerry Pfeil Mazda
202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
2014 MINI Cooper Paceman