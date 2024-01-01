$31,998+ tax & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Jerry Pfeil Mazda
202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-376-2240
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
107,717KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKREC1GG153494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 107,717 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Jerry Pfeil Mazda
202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
Jerry Pfeil Mazda
519-376-2240
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500