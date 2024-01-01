$15,864+ tax & licensing
2016 Hyundai Accent
5DR HB AUTO SE
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$15,864
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,025 KM
Vehicle Description
STOP - This is the car you have been looking for, amazing on fuel - fun to drive, easy to park and cheap to maintain. This little Accent has room for 5, and years and years of enjoyment left to provide! Heated seats, Sunroof, Alloys, Bluetooth, Cruise Control
This will not last long! Carfax claim of $3,390 back in December 2022 Very clean inside and out.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Quick Links
